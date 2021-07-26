3 Jets Training Camp Battles to Watch

Rookies Could Push for Valuable Playing Time on Defense; Who Will be Green & White’s Kicker in 2021?

Jul 26, 2021 at 01:00 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

tc-battles-story-E_SA104771 (1)

With training camp on the horizon, here are three positional battles (and some honorable mentions) to keep tabs on throughout the summer.

Linebackers
The Jets linebackers have potential, but the group has some question marks.

Four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who looked in fine form during the spring, has played in two games the past two seasons (core injury, opted out). General manager Joe Douglas added LB Jarrad Davis in free agency, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017. Davis (6-1, 245), could be primed for a breakout season after many believe he was miscast in Detroit. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes Davis will be a good fit in the Jets' 4-3 with his combination of size and speed.

If you pencil in Mosley and Davis as starters, who will be the third linebacker? The Jets have Blake Cashman, a 2019 fifth-round pick with good athleticism, but he's missed 21 games in his first two NFL seasons. Douglas also drafted a pair of college safeties who will transition to outside linebacker -- Jamien Sherwood (Auburn) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State).

"They're long, they're fast, they're instinctual," Ulbrich said of the rookies. "Jamien Sherwood, I've been around a lot of rookies as a player and coach, he's unique in the way that he has absolutely picked up the finite details of this defense already. … And then Hamsah has a different level of anticipation and instinct that rookies don't normally have to go along with both guys being long and athletic. It's an exciting group, it'll be fun to watch those young guys grow and try to find spaces for them to play this season and contribute."

Cornerbacks
The Jets cornerbacks are young and inexperienced. Justin Hardee's five years are the most in the room, but he's taken 115 career defensive snaps as he's primarily been used on special teams.

Bless Austin and Corey Ballentine are next with three seasons each. Austin (681) and Bryce Hall (547) took the most snaps on defense for the Jets in the 2020 season. Hall (6-1, 202) flashed at times as a rookie after missing the first eight games rehabbing from a leg injury that ended his last collegiate season at Virginia.

"That entire room, they're competing," Ulbrich said. "We're going to try to fine-tune that group that we go out there and win with and play good defense with. Bryce will definitely be in that mix. I don't think necessarily anybody has set themselves apart from the next. He's got the most experience of the group. He's played the most football of the group but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's his spot so it's going to be a great competition for the corner spot and you're going to get the best version of whoever ends up being the starter."

Douglas added three rookies in the draft -- Michael Carter II, Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols -- before signing Isaiah Dunn in undrafted free agency. Carter II could join the fray on the inside at nickel with Javelin Guidry.

Jets Training Camp Roster in Photos

See the 2021 Roster Leading Up to Training Camp

RB Josh Adams
1 / 90

RB Josh Adams

CB Bless Austin
2 / 90

CB Bless Austin

WR Manasseh Bailey
3 / 90

WR Manasseh Bailey

CB Corey Ballentine
4 / 90

CB Corey Ballentine

T Mekhi Becton
5 / 90

T Mekhi Becton

WR Braxton Berrios
6 / 90

WR Braxton Berrios

DL Ronald Blair
7 / 90

DL Ronald Blair

TE Dan Brown
8 / 90

TE Dan Brown

WR Lawrence Cager
9 / 90

WR Lawrence Cager

CB Elijah Campbell
10 / 90

CB Elijah Campbell

RB Michael Carter
11 / 90

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
12 / 90

CB Michael Carter II

LB Blake Cashman
13 / 90

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark
14 / 90

OL Cameron Clark

WR Keelan Cole
15 / 90

WR Keelan Cole

WR Matt Cole
16 / 90

WR Matt Cole

RB Tevin Coleman
17 / 90

RB Tevin Coleman

WR Jamison Crowder
18 / 90

WR Jamison Crowder

DL Vinny Curry
19 / 90

DL Vinny Curry

S Ashtyn Davis
20 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Corey Davis
21 / 90

WR Corey Davis

LB Jarrad Davis
22 / 90

LB Jarrad Davis

LB Noah Dawkins
23 / 90

LB Noah Dawkins

DB Isaiah Dunn
24 / 90

DB Isaiah Dunn

DL Michael Dwumfour
25 / 90

DL Michael Dwumfour

CB Brandin Echols
26 / 90

CB Brandin Echols

OL Chuma Edoga
27 / 90

OL Chuma Edoga

LB Camilo Eifler
28 / 90

LB Camilo Eifler

OL George Fant
29 / 90

OL George Fant

DL Folorunso Fatukasi
30 / 90

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

OL Dan Feeney
31 / 90

OL Dan Feeney

K Sam Ficken
32 / 90

K Sam Ficken

DL John Franklin-Myers
33 / 90

DL John Franklin-Myers

TE Ryan Griffin
34 / 90

TE Ryan Griffin

CB Javelin Guidry
35 / 90

CB Javelin Guidry

CB Bryce Hall
36 / 90

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
37 / 90

CB Justin Hardee

S J.T. Hassell
38 / 90

S J.T. Hassell

LS Thomas Hennessy
39 / 90

LS Thomas Hennessy

OL Grant Hermanns
40 / 90

OL Grant Hermanns

TE Chris Herndon
41 / 90

TE Chris Herndon

OL Tristen Hoge
42 / 90

OL Tristen Hoge

DL Bryce Huff
43 / 90

DL Bryce Huff

S Bennett Jackson
44 / 90

S Bennett Jackson

CB Lamar Jackson
45 / 90

CB Lamar Jackson

RB Ty Johnson
46 / 90

RB Ty Johnson

S Lamarcus Joyner
47 / 90

S Lamarcus Joyner

TE Tyler Kroft
48 / 90

TE Tyler Kroft

DL Carl Lawson
49 / 90

DL Carl Lawson

OL Corey Levin
50 / 90

OL Corey Levin

OL Alex Lewis
51 / 90

OL Alex Lewis

CB Zane Lewis
52 / 90

CB Zane Lewis

WR Josh Malone
53 / 90

WR Josh Malone

P Braden Mann
54 / 90

P Braden Mann

DL Jonathan Marshall
55 / 90

DL Jonathan Marshall

S Marcus Maye
56 / 90

S Marcus Maye

OL Conor McDermott
57 / 90

OL Conor McDermott

C Connor McGovern
58 / 90

C Connor McGovern

WR Denzel Mims
59 / 90

WR Denzel Mims

WR D.J. Montgomery
60 / 90

WR D.J. Montgomery

WR Elijah Moore
61 / 90

WR Elijah Moore

QB James Morgan
62 / 90

QB James Morgan

OL Morgan Moses
63 / 90

OL Morgan Moses

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press
LB C.J. Mosley
64 / 90

LB C.J. Mosley

OL Jimmy Murray
65 / 90

OL Jimmy Murray

K Chris Naggar
66 / 90

K Chris Naggar

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
67 / 90

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen

S Sharrod Neasman
68 / 90

S Sharrod Neasman

RB La'Mical Perine
69 / 90

RB La'Mical Perine

LB Del'Shawn Phillips
70 / 90

LB Del'Shawn Phillips

DL Kyle Phillips
71 / 90

DL Kyle Phillips

CB Jason Pinnock
72 / 90

CB Jason Pinnock

DL Sheldon Rankins
73 / 90

DL Sheldon Rankins

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
74 / 90

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

OL Teton Saltes
75 / 90

OL Teton Saltes

DL Nathan Shepherd
76 / 90

DL Nathan Shepherd

LB Jamien Sherwood
77 / 90

LB Jamien Sherwood

DL Tanzel Smart
78 / 90

DL Tanzel Smart

WR Jeff Smith
79 / 90

WR Jeff Smith

WR Vyncint Smith
80 / 90

WR Vyncint Smith

G Greg Van Roten
81 / 90

G Greg Van Roten

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
82 / 90

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

RB Austin Walter
83 / 90

RB Austin Walter

TE Trevon Wesco
84 / 90

TE Trevon Wesco

LB Brendon White
85 / 90

LB Brendon White

QB Mike White
86 / 90

QB Mike White

DL Quinnen Williams
87 / 90

DL Quinnen Williams

QB Zach Wilson
88 / 90

QB Zach Wilson

TE Kenny Yeboah
89 / 90

TE Kenny Yeboah

DL Jabari Zuniga
90 / 90

DL Jabari Zuniga

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Backup Quarterback
The Jets currently have three quarterbacks on the roster who have combined for zero NFL snaps. If No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson is named the starter, who will back him up? Douglas has complimented Mike White and James Morgan, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2020, but could add a veteran quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the Jets elected to not sign a veteran in the spring to give the reps to White and Morgan and that the team would make a decision whether to bring in a QB, or not, down the road.

"There's a scheme familiarity that has to happen," Saleh said. "If you just bring in a veteran who doesn't know anything about your scheme, he's learning just like a rookie is."

Honorable Mention
It wouldn't be an article on training camp battles without a kicker competition. The Jets have Sam Ficken, who's played 24 games with the team in 2019-20, and undrafted rookie Chris Naggar on the roster.

Ficken has converted 76.2% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Green & White, in addition to 85.4% of his extra points. Naggar began his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to SMU for his senior year where he went 17 of 21 on field goals (81%), which led the AAC. He missed three extra points (43 of 46) and had 46 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs. He led the conference with 94 points scored, which ranked 19th nationally.

Related Content

news

Watch All 8 Episodes of EmpowHER - Jets Girls Flag Football All Access Series

See the Docuseries Chronicling the First Season of the Girls Flag Football League Sponsored by the Jets and Nike
news

Bart Scott: 2021 Jets Are Deeper and Competition Will Be Fierce

Tips LB C.J. Mosley for a Big Season; Says QB Zach Wilson Has Arm, Feet and Eyes to Excel
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets RB Tevin Coleman's in Fast Company

Green & White Added Speed to the Offense When They Signed the 7th-Year RB in March
news

Who Will Lead the Jets in Receptions and Receiving Yards in the 2021 Season?

WRs Room Includes Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore Among Others
news

Jets Place Four Players on Active/PUP; Three Go to Active/NFI

Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye Sidelined to Start Training Camp
news

Jets Offensive Assistant Greg Knapp Passes Away at 58

Veteran NFL Coach Had Joined Robert Saleh's Staff in January, Loved the Challenge of Teaching
news

Statement from the Family of Greg Knapp

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | OL Should Benefit From New Scheme

Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker Could Become Neighbors Up Front in 2021  
news

Where Are They Now: Tom Coombs

Catch Up with the Former Jets Tight End from Idaho
news

Jets Sign Second-Round Pick Elijah Moore

Former Ole Miss WR Led SEC in Receptions and Receiving Yards Per Game in 2020
news

Jets Notebook | DC Jeff Ulbrich Mixing Experience, Youth in Linebackers Room

Rookies Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen Had Promising Springs, Jets Will Explore Multiple Nickel Options in Camp
Advertising