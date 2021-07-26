3 Jets Training Camp Battles to Watch

With training camp on the horizon, here are three positional battles (and some honorable mentions) to keep tabs on throughout the summer.

Linebackers

The Jets linebackers have potential, but the group has some question marks.

Four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who looked in fine form during the spring, has played in two games the past two seasons (core injury, opted out). General manager Joe Douglas added LB Jarrad Davis in free agency, a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017. Davis (6-1, 245), could be primed for a breakout season after many believe he was miscast in Detroit. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes Davis will be a good fit in the Jets' 4-3 with his combination of size and speed.

If you pencil in Mosley and Davis as starters, who will be the third linebacker? The Jets have Blake Cashman, a 2019 fifth-round pick with good athleticism, but he's missed 21 games in his first two NFL seasons. Douglas also drafted a pair of college safeties who will transition to outside linebacker -- Jamien Sherwood (Auburn) and Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State).

"They're long, they're fast, they're instinctual," Ulbrich said of the rookies. "Jamien Sherwood, I've been around a lot of rookies as a player and coach, he's unique in the way that he has absolutely picked up the finite details of this defense already. … And then Hamsah has a different level of anticipation and instinct that rookies don't normally have to go along with both guys being long and athletic. It's an exciting group, it'll be fun to watch those young guys grow and try to find spaces for them to play this season and contribute."

Cornerbacks

The Jets cornerbacks are young and inexperienced. Justin Hardee's five years are the most in the room, but he's taken 115 career defensive snaps as he's primarily been used on special teams.

Bless Austin and Corey Ballentine are next with three seasons each. Austin (681) and Bryce Hall (547) took the most snaps on defense for the Jets in the 2020 season. Hall (6-1, 202) flashed at times as a rookie after missing the first eight games rehabbing from a leg injury that ended his last collegiate season at Virginia.

"That entire room, they're competing," Ulbrich said. "We're going to try to fine-tune that group that we go out there and win with and play good defense with. Bryce will definitely be in that mix. I don't think necessarily anybody has set themselves apart from the next. He's got the most experience of the group. He's played the most football of the group but that doesn't necessarily mean that it's his spot so it's going to be a great competition for the corner spot and you're going to get the best version of whoever ends up being the starter."