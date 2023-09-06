Sky-High Expectations for Aaron Rodgers, Jets on the Eve of the '23 Season

Motivation ... and Inspiration

"The younger generation spends a lot of time on their phone and not as much time actually interacting with people, so you have to be a little more intentional at times with starting conversations up," he said. "That's part of the role of leadership, part of the role of being the old guy in the room, and I love that. I love getting to know these guys and where they're from and what makes them tick because that's how you understand to push those buttons in the right way to inspire guys.

"Motivation, I've always felt, comes from within. You either have self-motivation or you don't. But inspiration can come from a lot of different places around us. As teammates, we can inspire guys by being intentional with them, letting them know you care about them and listening."

The kid who grew up in Chico, CA, and called Green Bay his fall home from 2005-2022 bonded with his new teammates throughout the offseason. He dined at Carbone with Sauce Gardner prior to a Knicks playoff game, attended the Tonys with C.J. Uzomah, and most recently was out with a large contingent for a showing of MJ the Musical. Rodgers' stage, though, is the field, and he is a master conductor who is adept at improvisation.

"When I'm watching the film, there are these throws that are just unbelievable, unreal, tight-window throws, accuracy," general manager Joe Douglas said. "The compact, quick delivery, balls just rifle out of his hands, decision-making. I've said it before, but it's surreal."

'How Cool Is My Life Now?'

Expectations are high for Rodgers and the Jets. He sees the potential for a top-five defense and an explosive offense that must excel in the red zone and on third down, Rodgers is surrounded by game-changing talent at the skill positions, including WR Garrett Wilson and RBs Dalvin Cook and Breece Hall.

"Games are won and lost with situational football and turnover margin, which over my career we have always been good in turnover margin," he said. "And this defense has a chance to get those tips and overthrows and also tackle well and punch the football. We're going to need turnovers. We're going to need some short fields and momentum swings like that. Then we're going to need to take care of the ball and be really good in situations. When we do those things, we're going to be in every single game."

Although Rodgers is a dreamer, he has a very practical mindset. He says the goals for the Jets are "legitimately attainable" but adds the group will have to handle the adversity that comes both with learning how to win and dealing with difficult moments. For a man who often closes his eyes to find direction, he only has to look around to know he made the right decision. His 2023 journey begins Monday against the Bills, and he hopes it ends in Paradise (NV) on Feb. 11, when Super Bowl LVIII is played at Allegiant Stadium.