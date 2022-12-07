NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 10 During Week 14

The Jets (7-5) remain in the Top 10 of the power rankings after Sunday's 27-22 loss at the Vikings. Here are this week's power rankings across several national media outlets.

NFL.com - No. 10

"It's never boring with these Jets. Robert Saleh's team fell behind 20-3 in the first half to the host Vikings before putting together a second-half comeback that fell painfully short thanks to a waterfall of red-zone failures. New York went 1-for-6 inside the Minnesota 20, culminating with a last-gasp fourth-down pass by Mike White that was intercepted at the goal line in the final minute. A frustrating loss, no doubt, but the rising Jets again proved they can battle with anyone on their schedule. White, meanwhile, looks like the team's obvious answer at QB after another 300-yard performance with several big-time throws. Said star rookie wideoutGarrett Wilson: 'I'd go to war for that boy.'"

ESPN - No. 12

"We're No. 1 in ...fourth quarter point differential.

The Jets have outscored opponents 94-40 -- an impressive plus-54 point margin. This is one of the key reasons for the team's 7-5 record, as strong finishes have proved critical in five of their victories. Reasons: Excellent defense (40 points is a league low), timely offense, sound coaching adjustments and good roster depth."

CBS Sports - No. 14

"They showed some fight in rallying against the Vikings, but they came up just short. Mike White did some good things in that game after a slow start as they head to Buffalo to play the Bills."

FOX Sports - No. 13

"Mike White didn't even play a particularly great game. He threw two picks and the Jets were forced to settle for five field goals. But White has provided a spark that had been missing. If the Jets can move the ball like this reliably, they look a lot more dangerous."

Pro Football Talk - No. 15

"They may not get to the playoffs, but they may have finally found their long-term quarterback in Mike White."