NFL Power Rankings | Jets Ranked No. 12 by NFL.com and ESPN

Green & White Ranked Move to 12th With 4 Games to Play in 2022

Dec 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM
E_SS1_4566-power-rankings

The Jets (7-6) remain in the Top 12 of the NFL power rankings after Sunday's 20-12 loss at the Bills. Here are this week's power rankings across several national media outlets.

NFL.com - No. 12
"No one will ever question Mike White's toughness after Sunday. The quarterback was knocked from the game twice on crushing hits from Buffalo defenders, only to make his way back to the field each time. After the 20-12 loss, White left the stadium in an ambulance for a precautionary exam on his ribs. On Monday, Robert Saleh praised White's performance and expressed optimism the QB would be on the field for a pivotal Week 15 matchup against the surging Lions. The Jets have lost four of six with just two touchdowns in the past two games. This is a feel-good story that ends with disappointment (and more QB health concerns) if the offensive line can't be more competitive."

ESPN - No. 12
"The Jets have some promising young players on offense, most notably wideout Garrett Wilson, but they have topped the 30-point mark only twice. Two factors could explain it: upheaval at quarterback (three different starters) and offensive tackle (six different starters). Zach Wilson's regression, and eventual benching, is a big reason for the quarterback instability. A new and improved secondary, led by cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, is the biggest reason for the massive improvement on defense. A season ago, the Jets had arguably the worst defense; now it is a legit top-10 unit."

CBS Sports - No. 14
"The offense didn't do enough against the Bills, but that didn't stop coach Robert Saleh from saying he would see them again come playoff time. That's some real confidence there."

FOX Sports - No. 14
"Two good reasons not to drop the Jets too far for a hard-fought loss in Buffalo. For starters, the Jets made it hard, refusing to allow the Bills to pull away. On top of that, none of their counterparts in the league's middle class are exactly stepping up to differentiate themselves."

Pro Football Talk - No. 17
"Even in defeat, Mike White earns more respect from teammates and opponents."

USA Today - No. 12
"First-round WR Garrett Wilson has taken off with tough-as-nails QB Mike White in the lineup. Over the past three weeks, Wilson has averaged 111.7 receiving yards, and his 868 on the season are a new team record for rookies."

