2022 NFL Important Dates

March

3/1-3/7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.

3/8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

3/14-16: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

3/16: The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

3/27-3/30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL.