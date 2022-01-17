2022 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 16; NFL Draft Heads to Las Vegas in April

Jan 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM
draft-stage-jets-on-clock

February
2/5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL.
2/6: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
2/13: Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA.
2/23: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March
3/1-3/7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.
3/8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
3/14-16: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
3/16: The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
3/27-3/30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL.

April
4/18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
4/20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
4/22: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
4/27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
4/28-4/30: 2021 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, NV.

Related Content

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time
news

Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Berrios Led NFL in Kick Return Average with 30.4 Yards
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's an Exciting Direction We're Going In'

Not Satisfied with Amount of Wins, Jets' Leader Stays Focused on Developing and Building a Foundation
news

Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap, Part 1: Offense

Zach Wilson's 2nd-Half Improvement Included No INTs Last 5 Games and Nifty 4th-Down Passing
news

What Should the Jets Be Most Excited About as They Start Their Offseason?

Green & White Have Fifth-Most Projected Cap Space; 4 Draft Picks in Top 38 
news

Never a Doubt: Elijah Moore Achieved Liftoff in His Jets Rookie Season

Young WR Led Offense in Several Categories, Enjoyed Firing Up Home Crowd with Big Plays
news

Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

Connor McGovern on Offense; John Franklin-Myers on Defense Lead Green & White
news

Jets Sign TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to Reserve/Future Contracts

Cager Signed with Green & White as Undrafted Free Agent in 2020; Transitioning from WR to TE 
news

Don Maynard's Reflections at Jets' Super Bowl 50th Anniversary Dinner

The Great Wideout Talked in 2018 About His Role in SBIII, 'the Great Catch That Wasn't' and the Fans
news

Where Are They Now: Aaron Beasley

Catch Up with the the 2002 Free Agent Signee
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: The Foundation is a Stepping Stone

Veteran LB's Stellar Return to the Field Set an Example for Team's Young Players
Advertising