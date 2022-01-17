2022 NFL Important Dates

February
2/5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL.
2/6: NFL Pro Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.
2/13: Super Bowl LVI, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA.
2/23: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March
3/1-3/7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN.
3/8: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
3/14-16: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.
3/16: The 2022 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
3/27-3/30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, FL.
April
4/18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
4/20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.
4/22: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
4/27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players.
4/28-4/30: 2021 NFL Draft, Las Vegas, NV.