Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

New York Jets players and coaches will have the chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Participants will take the field during Week 13, wearing customized cleats that highlight their causes and organizations. The My Cause My Cleats initiative is an opportunity for players and coaches across the NFL to wear customized cleats during Week 13 to raise awareness for the charities and foundations that they are passionate about. In addition to wearing them on Sunday, many of the cleats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction to raise money for their respective causes.
For this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign, Nike covered the cost of the participating players and coaches' cleat design and customization. Additionally, Nike will showcase special features on cornerback DJ Reed's support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information on this year's cleats, click here.
2022 Jets My Cause My Cleats Participants
1 Sauce Gardner - American Cancer Society & Boys and Girls Club
2 Zach Wilson - Atlantic Health's Goryeb Children's Hospital
3 Jordan Whitehead - American Cancer Society
4 DJ Reed - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
5 Mike White - Special Olympics
8 Elijah Moore - Golden Formula
9 Kwon Alexander - Autism Speaks
10 Braxton Berrios - Fit Ops
11 Denzel Mims - American Cancer Society
16 Jeff Smith - aParent Miracles
17 Garrett Wilson - ASPCA
20 Breece Hall - Colon Cancer Foundation
21 Ashtyn Davis - Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)
34 Justin Hardee - Hardee Cares Charities
39 Will Parks - Philadelphia CeaseFire
52 Jermaine Johnson - Every Kid Sports
56 Quincy Williams - American Cancer Society
57 CJ Mosley - Hope for Autumn Foundation
58 Carl Lawson - Morristown Neighborhood House
60 Connor McGovern - ABLE
67 Dan Feeney - National Multiple Sclerosis Society
70 Cedric Ogbuehi - Destiny Foundation
72 Michael Clemons - The Defensive Line
76 George Fant - Year Up
78 Laken Tomlinson - Year Up
79 Tanzel Smart - National Down Syndrome Society
84 Corey Davis - Go Ministries
89 Jeremy Ruckert - Autism Speaks
91 John Franklin-Myers - Sarcoma Foundation & Marty Lyons Foundation
94 Solomon Thomas - The Defensive Line
95 Quinnen Williams - American Cancer Society
96 Jonathan Marshall - Alzheimer's Association
99 Vinny Curry - Rush2Victory
Robert Saleh - Sanaa's Stars
Steve Scarnecchia - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Jeff Ulbrich - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Ricky Manning Jr. - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Mack Brown - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Aaron Whitecotton - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Brad DeWeese - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
Nathaniel Willingham - The Defensive Line
Mike Rutenberg - The Defensive Line