Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

New York Jets players and coaches will have the chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Participants will take the field during Week 13, wearing customized cleats that highlight their causes and organizations. The My Cause My Cleats initiative is an opportunity for players and coaches across the NFL to wear customized cleats during Week 13 to raise awareness for the charities and foundations that they are passionate about. In addition to wearing them on Sunday, many of the cleats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction to raise money for their respective causes.