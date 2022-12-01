Jets and Nike to Feature Players and Coaches Taking the Field for My Cause My Cleats Campaign

Jets players and coaches to wear custom cleats and footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes during their Week 13 game in Minnesota

Dec 01, 2022 at 01:59 PM
Sauce_Gardner_3341
Dan Szpakowski/Dan Szpakowski /New York Jets

New York Jets players and coaches will have the chance to showcase causes important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Participants will take the field during Week 13, wearing customized cleats that highlight their causes and organizations. The My Cause My Cleats initiative is an opportunity for players and coaches across the NFL to wear customized cleats during Week 13 to raise awareness for the charities and foundations that they are passionate about. In addition to wearing them on Sunday, many of the cleats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction to raise money for their respective causes.

For this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign, Nike covered the cost of the participating players and coaches' cleat design and customization. Additionally, Nike will showcase special features on cornerback DJ Reed's support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For more information on this year's cleats, click here.

Gallery | 2022 Jets My Cause My Cleats Photos

Jets players will wear special cleats to raise awareness for different causes in the community against the Vikings in Week 13.

LB Kwon Alexander Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
1 / 48

LB Kwon Alexander

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

WR Braxton Berrios Cause: Military Charity: Fit Ops
2 / 48

WR Braxton Berrios

Cause: Military
Charity: Fit Ops

DL Micheal Clemons Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
3 / 48

DL Micheal Clemons

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

DL Vinny Curry Cause: Community Outreach Charity: Rush2Victory
4 / 48

DL Vinny Curry

Cause: Community Outreach
Charity: Rush2Victory

DL Vinny Curry Cause: Community Outreach Charity: Rush2Victory
5 / 48

DL Vinny Curry

Cause: Community Outreach
Charity: Rush2Victory

S Ashtyn Davis Cause: Substance Abuse Charity: Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)
6 / 48

S Ashtyn Davis

Cause: Substance Abuse
Charity: Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)

T George Fant Cause: Social Justice Charity: Year Up
7 / 48

T George Fant

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: Year Up

OL Dan Feeney Cause: Disease Awareness Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
8 / 48

OL Dan Feeney

Cause: Disease Awareness
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

DL John Franklin-Myers Cause: Other Charity: Sarcoma Foundation
9 / 48

DL John Franklin-Myers

Cause: Other
Charity: Sarcoma Foundation

CB Justin Hardee Cause: Youth Education Charity: Hardee Cares Charities
10 / 48

CB Justin Hardee

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: Hardee Cares Charities

DE Jermaine Johnson Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Every Kid Sport
11 / 48

DE Jermaine Johnson

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Every Kid Sport

DL Carl Lawson Cause: Youth Education Charity: Morristown Neighborhood House
12 / 48

DL Carl Lawson

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: Morristown Neighborhood House

DL Jonathan Marshall Cause: Alzheimer's Charity: Alzheimer's Association
13 / 48

DL Jonathan Marshall

Cause: Alzheimer's
Charity: Alzheimer's Association

C Connor McGovern Cause: Youth Education Charity: ABLE
14 / 48

C Connor McGovern

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: ABLE

C Connor McGovern Cause: Youth Education Charity: ABLE
15 / 48

C Connor McGovern

Cause: Youth Education
Charity: ABLE

WR Denzel Mims Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
16 / 48

WR Denzel Mims

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

WR Elijah Moore Cause: Community Outreach Charity: Golden Formula
17 / 48

WR Elijah Moore

Cause: Community Outreach
Charity: Golden Formula

LB C.J. Mosley Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation
18 / 48

LB C.J. Mosley

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation

LB C.J. Mosley Cause: Youth Health/Wellness Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation
19 / 48

LB C.J. Mosley

Cause: Youth Health/Wellness
Charity: Hope for Autumn Foundation

OL Cedric Ogbuehi Cause: Other Charity: Destiny Foundation
20 / 48

OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Cause: Other
Charity: Destiny Foundation

S Will Parks Cause: Gun Violence Charity: Philadelphia CeaseFire
21 / 48

S Will Parks

Cause: Gun Violence
Charity: Philadelphia CeaseFire

CB D.J. Reed Cause: Multiple Sclerosis Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
22 / 48

CB D.J. Reed

Cause: Multiple Sclerosis
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

CB D.J. Reed Cause: Multiple Sclerosis Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
23 / 48

CB D.J. Reed

Cause: Multiple Sclerosis
Charity: National Multiple Sclerosis Society

TE Jeremy Ruckert Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
24 / 48

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

TE Jeremy Ruckert Cause: Disabilities Charity: Autism Speaks
25 / 48

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Autism Speaks

DL Tanzel Smart Cause: Down Syndrome Charity: National Down Syndrome Society
26 / 48

DL Tanzel Smart

Cause: Down Syndrome
Charity: National Down Syndrome Society

DL Solomon Thomas Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
27 / 48

DL Solomon Thomas

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

DL Solomon Thomas Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
28 / 48

DL Solomon Thomas

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

G Laken Tomlinson Cause: Social Justice Charity: YearUp
29 / 48

G Laken Tomlinson

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: YearUp

G Laken Tomlinson Cause: Social Justice Charity: YearUp
30 / 48

G Laken Tomlinson

Cause: Social Justice
Charity: YearUp

QB Mike White Cause: Disabilities Charity: Special Olympics
31 / 48

QB Mike White

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Special Olympics

QB Mike White Cause: Disabilities Charity: Special Olympics
32 / 48

QB Mike White

Cause: Disabilities
Charity: Special Olympics

S Jordan Whitehead Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
33 / 48

S Jordan Whitehead

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

S Jordan Whitehead Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society
34 / 48

S Jordan Whitehead

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society

LB Quincy Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
35 / 48

LB Quincy Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

DL Quinnen Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
36 / 48

DL Quinnen Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

DL Quinnen Williams Cause: Cancer Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer
37 / 48

DL Quinnen Williams

Cause: Cancer
Charity: American Cancer Society - Breast Cancer

WR Garrett Wilson Cause: Animal Justice Charity: ASPCA
38 / 48

WR Garrett Wilson

Cause: Animal Justice
Charity: ASPCA

QB Zach Wilson Cause: Pediatric Cancer Charity: Goryeb Children's Hospital
39 / 48

QB Zach Wilson

Cause: Pediatric Cancer
Charity: Goryeb Children's Hospital

Head Coach Robert Saleh Cause: Sexual Assault Charity: Sanaa's Stars
40 / 48

Head Coach Robert Saleh

Cause: Sexual Assault
Charity: Sanaa's Stars

DC Jeff Ulbrich Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
41 / 48

DC Jeff Ulbrich

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Linebacker Coach Mike Rutenberg Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
42 / 48

Linebacker Coach Mike Rutenberg

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

Defensive Line Coach Aaron Whitecotton Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
43 / 48

Defensive Line Coach Aaron Whitecotton

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Offensive Assistant Mack Brown Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
44 / 48

Offensive Assistant Mack Brown

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Defensive Assistant Nathaniel Willingham Cause: Mental Health Charity: The Defensive Line
45 / 48

Defensive Assistant Nathaniel Willingham

Cause: Mental Health
Charity: The Defensive Line

Defensive Assistant Ricky Manning Jr. Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
46 / 48

Defensive Assistant Ricky Manning Jr.

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Dr. Brad DeWeese, Director of High Performance Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
47 / 48

Dr. Brad DeWeese, Director of High Performance

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Steve Scarnecchia Cause: Coach Knapp Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund
48 / 48

Steve Scarnecchia

Cause: Coach Knapp
Charity: Coach Gregg Knapp Memorial Fund

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2022 Jets My Cause My Cleats Participants

1 Sauce Gardner - American Cancer Society & Boys and Girls Club

2 Zach Wilson - Atlantic Health's Goryeb Children's Hospital

3 Jordan Whitehead - American Cancer Society

4 DJ Reed - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

5 Mike White - Special Olympics

8 Elijah Moore - Golden Formula

9 Kwon Alexander - Autism Speaks

10 Braxton Berrios - Fit Ops

11 Denzel Mims - American Cancer Society

16 Jeff Smith - aParent Miracles

17 Garrett Wilson - ASPCA

20 Breece Hall - Colon Cancer Foundation

21 Ashtyn Davis - Janus (Santa Cruz, CA)

34 Justin Hardee - Hardee Cares Charities

39 Will Parks - Philadelphia CeaseFire

52 Jermaine Johnson - Every Kid Sports

56 Quincy Williams - American Cancer Society

57 CJ Mosley - Hope for Autumn Foundation

58 Carl Lawson - Morristown Neighborhood House

60 Connor McGovern - ABLE

67 Dan Feeney - National Multiple Sclerosis Society

70 Cedric Ogbuehi - Destiny Foundation

72 Michael Clemons - The Defensive Line

76 George Fant - Year Up

78 Laken Tomlinson - Year Up

79 Tanzel Smart - National Down Syndrome Society

84 Corey Davis - Go Ministries

89 Jeremy Ruckert - Autism Speaks

91 John Franklin-Myers - Sarcoma Foundation & Marty Lyons Foundation

94 Solomon Thomas - The Defensive Line

95 Quinnen Williams - American Cancer Society

96 Jonathan Marshall - Alzheimer's Association

99 Vinny Curry - Rush2Victory

Robert Saleh - Sanaa's Stars

Steve Scarnecchia - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Jeff Ulbrich - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Ricky Manning Jr. - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Mack Brown - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Aaron Whitecotton - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Brad DeWeese - Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

Nathaniel Willingham - The Defensive Line

Mike Rutenberg - The Defensive Line

Related Content

news

MetLife, Jets and Giants Team Up for Online Auctions to Support Students in Tri-State Area

Fans to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and authentic merchandise to benefit Year Up New York | New Jersey and the New York City Police Foundation's Far Rockaway Giants and Harlem Giants

news

Jets Host 4th Annual Soldiers to Sidelines Coaching Certification Clinic

The Green & White Help 84 Members of the Military Community "Discover a Renewed Sense of Purpose"

news

Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

Event Is Designed to Increase Awareness for the Disease

news

Super Football Conference Announces Mental Health Awareness Series for NJ High Schools in Partnership with the The Defensive Line & Jets

First Session Begins Oct. 11 at Clifton High School

news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Partner on Series of Events to Fight Cancer as Part of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams and Solomon Thomas Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Dolphins Game

news

MetLife Teams Up with Jets and Giants to Support Students in Tri-State Area

MetLife to Host Online Auction – Kicking Off November 6 – to Benefit Far Rockaway Giants, Harlem Giants and Year Up New York | New Jersey

news

2022 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors

news

Jets Announce CityServe as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Jets Announce UNITED24 as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced in April from the Jets

news

Marty Lyons Foundation to Host 36th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

news

Jets Host Shadowship Program for Social Justice Partners

Visitors Shadowed Members of Several Departments Within the Organization

Advertising