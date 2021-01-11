2021 NFL Important Dates

January
1/30: Senior Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL.
February
2/7: Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL.
2/23: First day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
March
3/9: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.
3/15-17: Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 17.
3/17: The 2021 league year and free agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.
April
4/5: Clubs with new head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
4/23: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
4/29-5/1: 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland, Ohio.
Remaining offseason dates will be announced at a later time.