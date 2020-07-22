2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Rams

The Headline

Still the youngest head coach in the NFL, the Rams' Sean McVay brought attention to his game after taking the team on a Super Bowl LIII run, just two seasons into his head coaching career. Perhaps the biggest storyline for Los Angeles, though, is the trio of receiving weapons in WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and TE Tyler Higbee. During the last five weeks of the 2019 season, Higbee led all pass-catchers throughout the league with 522 receiving yards and set season franchise records at his position in both receptions and receiving yards. Additionally, both Kupp and Woods exceeded 1,000 receiving yards last season, labeling themselves as reliable targets for QB Jared Goff. During this year's draft, the Rams continued to add valuable pieces to the offense.

"There are a lot of eyes on Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and with the departure of a guy like Brandin Cooks, you saw those three guys and were like, whoa," said Rams team reporter Sarina Morales. "But the Rams drafted a guy like Van Jefferson who is said to be the same as a Cooper Kupp and a Robert Woods. He is a smart receiver that will find his open spaces and maximize on those spots. He's consistent, and what Sean McVay loves is consistency. This wideout group in particular is a group that does not drop the ball."

What's Changed

The Rams offensive line looked to be in solid shape at the beginning of the 2019 season until three different starters suffered season-ending injuries. C Brian Allen, RT Rob Havenstein and LG Joe Noteboom all played crucial roles in the trenches, but each ended the season recovering from injuries. As a result, the O-line did some revamping, adding the likes of Austin Blythe, David Edwards, Bobby Evans and Austin Corbett to starting roles, along with veteran Andrew Whitworth. Because of the changes, the line allowed a league-low 22 sacks and ranked first in sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.48%). But Goff struggled to adjust to his new teammates up front, ranking No. 22 in the league in interception rate.