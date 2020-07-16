2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Raiders

What's Changed

The Raiders will be spectators again this offseason unless they improve a defense that ranked 24th in scoring (26.2 PPG), 25th in pass defense (256.7 YPG) and 26th in yards per play (5.9). They attacked that side of the ball in free agency, inking linebackers Cory Littleton (LAR) and Nick Kwiatkoski (CHI) to deals and targeting the secondary with the signings of S Jeff Heath (DAL) and CB Prince Amukamara (CHI) in addition to the drafting of a pair of corners in Damon Arnette (Ohio State) and Amik Robertson (LA Tech). The Raiders have high hopes for S Johnathan Abram, a hard-hitting first-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2019 who missed almost his entire rookie campaign after tearing his rotator cuff and labrum in Week 1.

"The defense feels like it's just going to be much more productive, much better in space and a much better tackling defense. Paul Guenther, the defensive coordinator, finally now has more playmakers and especially depth," said J.T. the Brick. "They have depth now on the defensive line to bring a rotation against all these quarterbacks they're going to face including Sam Darnold."

Matchups to WatchLas Vegas turned to the offensive side of the ball in the draft and selected three skill position talents with its first four picks. Last season, Derek Carr couldn't get anything going against a stifling Jets defense and Gruden waved the white towel, removing his veteran passer shortly after Brian Poole took a tipped pass back to the house in a 34-3 blowout. The Jets again would love to contain Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 1,150 yards as a rookie in just 13 games but was held to 34 yards against the Green & White. Carr has a lot of weapons around him and a new burner in Henry Ruggs III.

"By the time the Jets game comes around on the schedule, you'll know a lot about this conversation with Carr," said J.T. the Brick. "He has to be more explosive down the field and he has to play at a Pro Bowl level for the Raiders to make the playoffs."

Sam Darnold carved up the Raiders secondary last year with 315 yards and 2 TDs. How will his revamped outside targets fare against the new-look Vegas secondary?

Why It's Important

The Jets will have to lock in because this Week 13 contest has a bit of a trap feel. The Raiders visit following three consecutive division contests and prior to a West Coast swing against the Seahawks and the Rams. This could be a "got to have it" for New York's AFC representative.

Last season, the Raiders might have been a bit ahead of schedule when they met up with the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24. Riding a three-game win streak and at 6-4, the Raiders were throttled by the Green & White and limped to the finish line. They'll meet even later this year at the Met as the Jets will entertain the Silver & Black on Dec 6.