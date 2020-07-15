2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Dolphins

After posting a 7-9 record last season, the Jets will have seven games against 2019 playoff teams and the 2020 schedule strength is .533. With training camp on the horizon and September not too far off in the distance, NewYorkJets.com is examining each of the Green & White's matchups next season. We continue our series with Dolphins analyst John Congemi as the Jets will visit Miami in Week 10 and then the clubs' Week 11 bye will precede the return matchup at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

The Headline

Prior to the 2019 season, many pundits questioned whether the Dolphins were "Tanking for Tua" and had their eyes on Alabama standout QB Tua Tagovailoa as owner Stephen Ross stated that he was committed to rebuild. And the 'Fins looked like they would cruise to the No. 1 pick after the first four games saw them outscored by an average of 41 to 7, but rookie head coach Brian Flores displayed his chops and journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick found his "Fitzmagic" down the stretch as Miami finished 5-11. Despite the wins, including a 26-18 triumph over the Jets in November, the Dolphins still were able to select Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in April's draft. Prior to adding five players in the first two rounds, Ross opened up his checkbook in free agency and spent a boatload of cash.

"I think this roster right now as it is composed on paper is much stronger or more well-rounded at each position than it was going into the 2019 season," said Dolphins analyst John Congemi. "I think you add what Brian Flores does as a head coach, the way he motivates guys on a daily basis, the way he challenges guys on a daily basis, I think this is a competitive group that he's assembled from the coaching staff down through the quarterback and down through each position on offense, defense and special teams. It should be a much improved team in 2020 — hopefully it has some of the grit that the 2019 team had."

What's Changed

What hasn't changed? They addressed the defensive line with the signings of Shaq Lawson (BUF) and Emmanuel Ogbah (KC), made Byron Jones (DAL) the highest-paid corner in football and Flores will reunite with the versatile former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Another past Patriot, Ted Karras, figures to take over at center and Miami hopes to get the best out of former first-round pick Ereck Flowers (NYG) at guard. And while Tagovailoa might not be the starting QB opening day, the expectation is fellow first-rounders T Austin Jackson and DB Noah Igbinoghene along with second-rounders G Robert Hunt and DT Raekown Davis will contribute immediately. Jordan Howard, who was most recently an Eagle but a 1,000-yard rusher for the Bears in 2016-17, and former Niner Matt Breida, a speedster who averaged 5.0 YPC in his first three NFL seasons, should make for an improved offensive backfield.