2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Colts

After posting a 7-9 record last season, the Jets will have seven games against 2019 playoff teams and the 2020 schedule strength is .533. With training camp on the horizon and September not too far off in the distance, NewYorkJets.com is examining each of the Green & White's matchups. We continue our series with Colts.com writer Andrew Walker as the Jets will travel Indianapolis in Week 3.

The Headline

In the offseason's QB carousel, eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller Philip Rivers decided to head to America's Heartland after 16 seasons with the Chargers. Last season, the 38-year-old finished fourth in the NFL with 4,615 passing yards and threw for 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Rivers will take over for Jacoby Brissett, who went 7-8 in 2019 and threw for 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 60% of his passes.

"The big play was missing," Colts.com writer Andrew Walker said. "The Colts are going to be really good at running the ball, that's their bread and butter with Quenton Nelson and that offensive line. That's the way Frank Reich likes to go. They needed a little more oomf in the passing game and Jacoby Brissett can do it, but they needed a little more consistency and it was a unique opportunity with Philip Rivers where you get a guy who played under Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni with the Chargers in San Diego."

What's Changed

Colts general manager Chris Ballard traded the No. 13 overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for Pro Bowl DT DeForest Buckner, who totaled 62 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits for San Francisco's No. 2 defense in 2019. Buckner (6'7", 300) has missed one game in four seasons and has totaled 263 tackles, 38 TFLs, 28.5 sacks and 74 QB hits.