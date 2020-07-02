2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Chargers

After posting a 7-9 record last season, the Jets will have seven games against 2019 playoff teams and the 2020 schedule strength is .533. With training camp on the horizon and September not too far off in the distance, NewYorkJets.com is examining each of the Green & White's matchups next season. We continue our series with Chargers team reporters Haley Elwood and Chris Hayre as the Jets will travel to Los Angeles in Week 6.

The Headline

After a wonderful 16-year run with the Chargers, Philip Rivers and the Bolts decided to mutually part ways in February. The Jets will see Rivers, who is now the Colts starter in Week 3 in Indianapolis, and then his replacement at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA three weeks later. Rivers led the Chargers to the postseason six times, but it will be up to Tyrod Taylor and perhaps Justin Herbert to get Anthony Lynn's club back to the playoffs.

"They have complete faith in Tyrod Taylor," Elwood said of the soon-to-be 31-year-old veteran who is 23-21-1 as an NFL starter. "He's a guy who obviously has familiarity with Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and you guys obviously know him well from the time he spent in the AFC East. I think personally, given this new environment we are all in, it's extremely helpful to have that veteran presence. Tyrod's been in this offense for a year. You obviously draft Justin Herbert very high to be the quarterback essentially for the future, but given this virtual offseason that we've been in and given the uncertainty of sort of potentially what's to come, I think it bodes well to have that veteran like Tyrod Taylor and not to have put all your eggs in a rookie's basket at this point."

What's Changed

The Chargers inked a pair of veteran free agents in CB Chris Harris Jr. and DT Linval Joseph and GM Tom Telesco also went to work on the right side of his offensive line with the signing of T Bryan Bulaga and the trade acquisition of former Panthers G Trai Turner. And while the selection of Herbert No. 6 overall garnered most of the attention, the Chargers were thrilled to move back in the latter half of Round 1 and take athletic Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray.