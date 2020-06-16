2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Bills

Matchups to Watch

Much like Sam Darnold, Allen's numbers got better his sophomore campaign yet questions remain about his downfield accuracy and ball security. With the expected full return of C.J. Mosley, the Jets will be tough to run on and you can expect Gregg Williams to bring the heat.

"The deep-ball accuracy is an area where he has to get better. He struggled with that last year, only a 25 completion percentage for 20 yards or more and that number has to get up," Brown said of Allen. "Typically in the league, the better quarterbacks are up around 40 percent. He has to hit about one or two of those a week to keep defensive coordinators honest… Deep-ball accuracy is probably No. 1 and ball security when he takes off and runs. He had 16 fumbles counting the wild card game for 17 games last year."

The Bills are expected to field one of the NFL's top defenses, but can Darnold and his new wideouts take advantage of whomever is lining up across the way from Tre'Davious White and in the slot. The Bills signed Josh Norman in free agency and the 32-year-old veteran is hoping to rebound after an uneven run in Washington.

"He believes this is a scheme that best fits his skill-set. He is very excited to be back with Sean McDermott after playing for him and playing his best football under McDermott in Carolina where he went to the Pro Bowl," Brown said. "I think he's looking to reclaim his status as a top-end corner in this league. Whether he can beat Levi Wallace out for that job remains to be seen."

Why It's Important

The opener provides a chance for the Green & White to get a divisional triumph on the road before hosting San Francisco in Week 2. The Bills, who will follow up the opener with a road date against the Dolphins, will have 10 days to prepare for the return matchup in October.