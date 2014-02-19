2 Names Keep Popping Up in Jets Mock Drafts

If you've been monitoring the mock drafts to see what the experts are thinking in regards to the Jets' first selection in May, there've likely been only a handful of prospects whose names continue to come across the radar.

Using our most updated informal poll of 15 different online sources, the candidates for our 18th overall selection include just three players: TE Eric Ebron (UNC), WR Marqise Lee (USC) and WR Brandin Cooks (Oregon State).

After the NFL Scouting Combine concludes next week, it's quite possible that some of these athletes will shoot up into the top 10 of the various mocks and therefore be off the board for the Jets in this hypothetical world, while others might drop out of the Green & White's range with less-than-stellar performances that push them into late-first/early-second territory.

In the meantime, however, keep your eyes on these three for the combine and beyond. Here's a chance to put a face to the name while learning a bit about each: