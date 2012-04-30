10 Undrafted FAs, 23 Tryouts Announced

The New York Jets have agreed in principle with 10 undrafted free agents and have invited 23 players to this weekend's rookie minicamp for tryouts.
Among the undrafted free agents is DB D'Anton Lynn out of Penn State, son of Jets RBs coach Anthony Lynn. And among the list of tryouts is QB Matt Simms, the Tennessee and Don Bosco Prep player who is the son of CBS analyst and former Giants QB Phil Simms. And tryout RB Joe Suhey from Penn State is the son of Matt Suhey, the Nittany Lions standout and 10-year RB for the Chicago Bears.
The team has also re-signed free agent WR DaMarcus Ganaway (6'2", 185) from Kentucky Wesleyan (no relation to sixth-round pick RB Terrance Ganaway out of Baylor).
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS
OL John Cullen (6'5", 300), Utah
ILB Marcus Dowtin (6'2", 226), North Alabama
CB Donnie Fletcher (6'1", 195), Boston College
DL Damon Harrison (6'4", 350), William Penn
QB G.J. Kinne (6'2", 234), Tulsa
TE Brian Linthicum (6'5", 245), Michigan State
DB D'Anton Lynn (6'1", 208), Penn State
CB Ryan Steed (5'11", 185), Furman
LB Donovan Robinson (6'3", 250), Jackson State
LB Brett Roy (6'4", 280), Nevada
TRYOUT PLAYERS
RB Pushaun Brown (5'10", 210), Maine
WR Kris Burd (6'1", 200), Virginia
LB Nelson Coleman (6'2", 235), Tulsa
DL Randy Colling (6'5", 320), Gannon
OL Paul Cornick (6'6", 309), North Dakota State
WR Danny Dembry (6'2", 185), Wake Forest
LB JoJo Dickson (6'2", 235), Idaho
QB Dan DiLella (6'5", 225), Albany
DB Tremayne Graham (5'10", 185), Richmond
DL Matt Hardison (6'4", 285), Delaware
OL Fred Koloto (6'3", 297), San Jose State
C Randy Martinez (6'1", 286), Cincinnati
K Brody McKnight (6'0", 204), Montana
DB Lance Mitchell (6'2", 207), Oregon State
OL Anthony Parker (6'5", 321), Western Michigan
WR Royce Pollard (6'1", 175), Hawaii
LB Josue Ortiz (6'4", 260), Harvard
DL Richie Smith (6'3", 289), Buffalo
QB Matt Simms (6'3', 210), Tennessee
RB Joe Suhey (6'1", 222), Penn State
DL Stephen Ruempolhamer (6'3", 298), Iowa State
OL Dan Wenger (6'3", 294), Florida
WR T.J. Williams (6'2", 184), Valdosta State