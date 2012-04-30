10 Undrafted FAs, 23 Tryouts Announced

Apr 30, 2012 at 11:23 AM

The New York Jets have agreed in principle with 10 undrafted free agents and have invited 23 players to this weekend's rookie minicamp for tryouts.

Among the undrafted free agents is DB D'Anton Lynn out of Penn State, son of Jets RBs coach Anthony Lynn. And among the list of tryouts is QB Matt Simms, the Tennessee and Don Bosco Prep player who is the son of CBS analyst and former Giants QB Phil Simms. And tryout RB Joe Suhey from Penn State is the son of Matt Suhey, the Nittany Lions standout and 10-year RB for the Chicago Bears.

The team has also re-signed free agent WR DaMarcus Ganaway (6'2", 185) from Kentucky Wesleyan (no relation to sixth-round pick RB Terrance Ganaway out of Baylor).

UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS

OL John Cullen (6'5", 300), Utah

ILB Marcus Dowtin (6'2", 226), North Alabama

CB Donnie Fletcher (6'1", 195), Boston College

DL Damon Harrison (6'4", 350), William Penn

QB G.J. Kinne (6'2", 234), Tulsa

TE Brian Linthicum (6'5", 245), Michigan State

DB D'Anton Lynn (6'1", 208), Penn State

CB Ryan Steed (5'11", 185), Furman

LB Donovan Robinson (6'3", 250), Jackson State

LB Brett Roy (6'4", 280), Nevada

TRYOUT PLAYERS

RB Pushaun Brown (5'10", 210), Maine

WR Kris Burd (6'1", 200), Virginia

LB Nelson Coleman (6'2", 235), Tulsa

DL Randy Colling (6'5", 320), Gannon

OL Paul Cornick (6'6", 309), North Dakota State

WR Danny Dembry (6'2", 185), Wake Forest

LB JoJo Dickson (6'2", 235), Idaho

QB Dan DiLella (6'5", 225), Albany

DB Tremayne Graham (5'10", 185), Richmond

DL Matt Hardison (6'4", 285), Delaware

OL Fred Koloto (6'3", 297), San Jose State

C Randy Martinez (6'1", 286), Cincinnati

K Brody McKnight (6'0", 204), Montana

DB Lance Mitchell (6'2", 207), Oregon State

OL Anthony Parker (6'5", 321), Western Michigan

WR Royce Pollard (6'1", 175), Hawaii

LB Josue Ortiz (6'4", 260), Harvard

DL Richie Smith (6'3", 289), Buffalo

QB Matt Simms (6'3', 210), Tennessee

RB Joe Suhey (6'1", 222), Penn State

DL Stephen Ruempolhamer (6'3", 298), Iowa State

OL Dan Wenger (6'3", 294), Florida

WR T.J. Williams (6'2", 184), Valdosta State

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Training Camp Ends for a 'Ridiculously Young Team'

Green & White Take Respond on Day 2 with Eagles; Robert Saleh Sees Benefits From Joint Sessions
news

Jets DL Quinnen Williams 'Getting Back into the Feeling of Everything'

'Big, Powerful' No. 95 Takes More Reps This Week Alongside All the 'Dogs' in the Defensive Line
news

Jets Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'I Can't Be Complacent'

Head Coach Robert Saleh Says Seeing Four Major Defenses Has Been "Productive" in Wilson's Development 
news

Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/25) | Michael Carter Visits the End Zone Twice, Keelan Cole Takes a Hit and Holds On & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Joint Practice in Florham Park
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets vs. Eagles Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Finale at MetLife Stadium
news

Jets Enhance Value & Access for Season Ticket Holders with All-New Rewards Program

Loyalty Program Launches Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
news

Jets Joint Practice Report | Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return in First Session With Eagles

Quinnen Williams' Workload Increases; Mekhi Becton Exits Practice With Head Injury
news

Jets Place Vinny Curry on Reserve/NFI, Release 4 Players to Get to 80

WRs Josh Malone & Manasseh Bailey, T Tristen Hoge & LB Edmond Robinson Depart
news

Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

Rookie Returns from Quad Injury 12 Days Ago to Bust a Move in Team Drills During Joint Practice vs. Eagles
news

Jets Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Has Some Big Shoes to Fill

C.J. Mosley Has a New Running Mate After Injury to Jarrad Davis 
news

Jets-Eagles Joint Practice Highlights (8/24) | Elijah Moore Makes Big Play in Return, Corey Davis Continues to Move the Chains & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Tuesday's Joint Practice in Florham Park
news

Jets Place DE Carl Lawson on IR, Sign DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams

Green & White Also Waive CB-KR Corey Ballentine
Advertising