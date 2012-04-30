10 Undrafted FAs, 23 Tryouts Announced

The New York Jets have agreed in principle with 10 undrafted free agents and have invited 23 players to this weekend's rookie minicamp for tryouts.

Among the undrafted free agents is DB D'Anton Lynn out of Penn State, son of Jets RBs coach Anthony Lynn. And among the list of tryouts is QB Matt Simms, the Tennessee and Don Bosco Prep player who is the son of CBS analyst and former Giants QB Phil Simms. And tryout RB Joe Suhey from Penn State is the son of Matt Suhey, the Nittany Lions standout and 10-year RB for the Chicago Bears.