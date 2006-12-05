1:00 PM Start for Jets and Vikings

Dec 05, 2006 at 07:06 AM
jetsvsmin320x240.gif


The Jets' Week 15 game at Minnesota on December 17 will kick off at 1:00 PM Eastern and be televised by CBS.   

The National Football League did announce three Week 15 schedule changes.    San Diego will host Kansas City Sunday night at 8:15 PM on NBC.  The Philadelphia Eagles' game at the New York Giants will move to 4:15 PM ET on FOX, and the Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills contest will move to 4:05 PM ET on CBS.

The NFL is implementing for the first time this year a "flexible scheduling" element on Sundays in Weeks 10-15 and in Week 17. Flexible scheduling will ensure quality matchups in all NFL Sunday time slots in those weeks and give teams a chance to play their way onto primetime and into the late-afternoon 4:15 PM ET time slot on CBS and FOX.

For each of the flexible scheduling weeks with the exception of Week 17, the NFL will announce the start times of games on Sundays no later than 12 days prior to that weekend. To ensure a Sunday night game and doubleheader games with playoff implications in Week 17, the flexible scheduling decision for that Sunday may be made on six days notice.

This weekend, the Green & White will play host to the Buffalo Bills at the Meadowlands.  Sunday's kickoff is set for 4:15 PM.

