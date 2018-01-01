Free Agency Could Be Rich with RBs

Jets Free Agents
XRFA (2): FB
The Market
Notable UFA Running Backs: Le'Veon Bell (PIT), Carlos Hyde (SF), Dion Lewis (NE), Rex Burkhead (NE), LeGarrette Blount (PHI), Jerick McKinnon (MIN), Isaiah Crowell (CLE), Brandon Bolden (NE), Doug Martin (TB), Darren Sproles (PHI), Orleans Darkwa (NYG), Shane Vereen (NYG), Frank Gore (IND), Jamaal Charles (DEN)
Synopsis
The Jets' running game is still very solid at its core.
At fullback, Lawrence Thomas, an exclusive-rights free agent-to-be, took well to his fulltime conversion from D-line to offense.
If GM Mike Maccagnan wants to dip into the free agency market to fortify his offensive backfield, this appears to be a deep RB class for getting that done. At the top of the heap is Le'Veon Bell. At 25 he's in the argument for best runner in pro football and the Steelers won't let him depart without a fight. Other eye-catchers are Carlos Hyde of the 49ers, the Vikings' Jerick McKinnon, and Isaiah Crowell, a well-kept secret in Cleveland.
Then in the next tier are a number of backs with New England ties. The Patriots' two top backs in '17, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead could become UFAs as well as Brandon Bolden. LeGarrette Blount has pounded the rock for the last two Super Bowl winners, the Eagles and Patriots. Shane Vereen, late of the Giants, burned the Jets while with the Pats in '11.
Several "geezers" could also hit free agency. Darren Sproles, who tore his ACL and missed most of the Eagles' historic season, appears to be angling for a return at 35 years of age as some team's multipurpose back and dangerous punt returner. Frank Gore, who will also be 35, has remained durable and productive with the 49ers and the last three years with the Colts. Jamaal Charles (31), the longtime Chief, was limited as a Bronco.