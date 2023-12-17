Head Injury Forces Jets QB Zach Wilson to Leave Dolphins Game

Dolphins Exerted Relentless Pressure in the First Half

Dec 17, 2023 at 06:50 PM
Sacked four times and under pressure for close to 25 minutes of game action, Jets QB Zach Wilson was forced from Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins late in the first half. He was replaced by Trevor Siemian for the final series of the second quarter with the Jets trailing 24-0. Wilson was escorted to the locker room and later ruled out of the game with a head injury.

The AFC-East leading Dolphins (10-4) held the Jets (5-9) scoreless the rest of the way in their 30-0 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

"From my understanding, he's now in the [concussion] protocol." head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. Speaking about the Jets' difficulty kick-starting the offense, with either Wilson or Siemian, Saleh said: "They [Miami] they did a great job up front and it was hard for us to get anything moving. They deserve a lot of credit. Like I, it just wasn't good enough."

Wilson was 4-of-11 passing for 26 yards and was taken to the Hard Rock Stadium turf 4 times for 37 yards. The longest Jets' completion of the first half was for 8 yards with Wilson having little time to operate as the run game went for 14 yards. The Jets were limited to just 4 yards net yards Miami took a 24-0 lead into intermission.

The third-year passer lost a fumble on the Jets' fourth offensive play and the game scoreless. Wilson couldn't escape pressure and Bradley Chubb recorded a strip-sack that DT Zach Seiler recovered at the NYJ 4. Three plays later, Raheem Moster opened the scoring on a 2-yard TD.

Wilson, the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week, was coming off his best game as a pro when he helped lead the Jets to a 30-6 win over the Texans. Against Houston, Wilson completed 27-of-36 passes for 301 yards and 2 TDs.

