Zach Wilson: 'Couple Days Off and Then Back in the Lab'

He added that he plans to spend quality time in the coming months working out with teammates when possible.

"We'll figure something out," Wilson said. "Even as far as just communication, spending time together, keeping up with each other, I think it all just goes really far when you have a good relationship."

From his comments to reporters on Monday, it appears that Wilson's first order of business once back in Utah will be to work on his strength and physical fitness. Not to mention spending time strengthening his right knee, which sustained a PCL strain in a game against New England and cost him four games while he rehabbed.

"I just think, overall, I can hold more weight on my body [he played at 214 pounds this season] and still try and keep some of that athleticism and ability to just take some hits," he said. "A big thing for me is I take the offseason lifting stuff, as far as wanting to be strong and all that, very seriously. So, when the season comes around and you kind of lose a bunch of that, it's unfortunate. So, I want to get up there and try and maintain it. I know it will just help in the long run with preventing injury and all that sort of things, as well."

Wilson, and his coaches, acknowledged that he gained valuable perspective during his time out injured. Now the goal is to build up the area around his knee in a bid to forestall any future issues.

"I mean, it's going to be sore, just from different things and so, how can I keep doing speed training to get it just back in shape and feel 100 percent normal to where even the soreness is just gone," he said. "It's always something you can progressively still work on. Even my shoulder from two years ago, that I had saved over 100 percent fixed. There is still maintenance I got to do there and just because it's something that you've had an injury to. So, it's a very similar thing and I'm just going to work with different people to just make sure I can get that strength back, but it's really overall the whole body that I got to work on."

After 13 games of on-the-job training, Wilson has quickly focused his attention on "getting better every day," with a particular emphasis on enhancing his leadership and making it clear that he's a team-first guy.