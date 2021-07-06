Zach Wilson, Corey Davis Among NFL.com's Most Exciting New QB-WR Combos

Gil Brandt of NFL.com recently put together a list of the NFL's 10 most-exciting new-quarterback-pass-catcher combinations in 2021. Jets QB Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, and WR Corey Davis came in at No. 3.

"Jets General Manager Joe Douglas obviously made it a priority to provide No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson with plenty of support after Sam Darnold fell short in New York in part because of a lack of help," Brandt wrote. "Signing Corey Davis was key to that effort.

"In 2020, Davis had the best year of his four-year NFL career, catching 65 passes for 984 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and 5 touchdowns. He also ranked third among players with 90-plus targets in catch rate above expectation (plus-9.6%) last season, according to Next Gen Stats, behind only Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams, generating a passer rating of 123.6 when targeted.

"While I currently expect Davis to be Wilson's top target in 2021, Elijah Moore -- who showed superstar potential at Mississippi last season -- should also do a lot to help Wilson get off on the right foot as a rookie," Brandt wrote.

Davis, who was drafted No. 5 overall in 2017, joined the Green & White after four seasons with the Titans where he posted 207 catches, 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Moore led the FBS in 2020 in receptions (10.8) and receiving yards (149.1) per game and was named first-team All-SEC. Moore finished 2020 with a school record 86 catches for 1,193 yards and 8 touchdowns before opting out of the final two games of the season. He had a career 189 receptions, 2,441 yards and 16 TDs in three seasons with the Rebels.