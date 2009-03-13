 Skip to main content
You Can Reserve New Rail Service Passes Now

Mar 13, 2009 at 05:40 AM
New York Jets fans now can start thinking about taking the train to the game.

NJ Transit's new rail line to the Meadowlands Sports Complex will be operational for the 2009 season, and NJ Transit is beginning to reserve season passes for Jets and Giants fans.

Whether you're in New York City or on Long Island, in New Jersey, Rockland or Westchester counties or even Connecticut, you will be able to take transit to either Secaucus Junction or Hoboken Terminal. The rail service from either location will connect to the Meadowlands Rail Line, just a few minutes away from the stadium.

NJ Transit even has a catchy slogan for the experience: "Rail-Gating Is the New Tail-Gating."

A ceremony to officially open the rail line is expected to be held in June, followed later that month by service to select stadium events, and then in beginning in August service to all Jets and Giants home games.

Click here for more information from NJ Transit on reserving season passes for the new Meadowlands rail service.

