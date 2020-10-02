WRs Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith Impress in Return to Lineup

Even though Darnold and Jets were adept at moving the ball, the team again failed to score in the red zone, going 0 for 3 and settling all too often for 3 points.

"We got to find something to get the points, to get it in the end zone," Crowder said. "We can move the ball, we were getting down in the strike zone, getting in the area we need to be. But instead of a field goal, we need to come out with 6 points."

For Smith, who played in his second NFL game, it was a notable evening as he snagged 7 passes for 81 yards, with a long grab of 21 yards.

"I felt good coming off IR, I haven't really practiced," Smith said. "I felt good there are some things I need to clean up. It's never fun to lose, the main focus is to go in tomorrow and watch the film, and just keep on pushing."

On the Jets' first drive of the game, on which the team took its first lead of the season, the fleet-footed Smith caught an 18-yard ball from Darnold for a first down. Later in the quarter, with Darnold out after being sacked and leaving with a sprained shoulder, Smith caught an 11-yard pass from backup Joe Flacco.