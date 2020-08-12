WRs Coach Shawn Jefferson: Jets Have the Full Gamut at Wideout

With a new-look wide receivers corps that features new faces like Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims, Jets WRs coach Shawn Jefferson expects fierce competition in training camp. He said he room has the full gamut of wideouts and provided the 411 on his group.

The Rock

Jamison Crowder led the Jets in receptions (78), yards (833) and touchdowns (6) in his first season with the Green & White. Jefferson said the 5'9", 177-pound Crowder is the rock of the group despite being soft-spoken.

"In our offense, that position is the catalyst of our offense," Jefferson said. "He's got to be witty, he's got to be creative, courageous on the inside because most of the work he does is over the middle where the linebackers are. … I think Sam really came to appreciate Jamison and Jamison to [appreciate] Sam. Those two had a connection and I'm looking forward to their growth in the offense in another year."

Speedster Migrating North

Hours after Robby Anderson departed to Carolina in free agency, Douglas brought in Perriman, who took off with the Bucs in the last five weeks of last season. In Weeks 13-17, the 6'2", 215-pounder ranked third in the NFL with 206 receiving yards. He also had 25 catches and 5 touchdowns.

"Sometimes receivers take a minute to get in the league and get their feet under them and everything," Jefferson said of the former first-round pick. "What you saw him do the second half of the season in Tampa, he exploded off the charts and I think everything slowed down for him. I'll give Tampa Bay credit. They used him how he's supposed to be used and that's downfield with his speed. He really showcased his skillset, so we're looking to build where he left off last year. He's going to be a great asset to our offense."

New Kid on the Block

In the draft, Douglas added Baylor's Mims (6'3" 207), who Jefferson said is confident and mature for his age. He also likes Mims' ability to come down with contested catches and mentality when he has the ball in his hands.