WR Swap: Jets Sign Quincy Adeboyejo, Waive J.J. Jones

The Jets have signed wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and have waived wideout J.J. Jones.

Adeboyejo (6'3", 195) played his high school ball in Cedar Hill, TX, then played four seasons collegiately for Mississippi, during which he had 106 receptions for 1,454 yards (13.7 yards/catch) and 11 touchdowns.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss by Baltimore after the 2017 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Ravens off and on through this July 25, when he was waived, although he played in only one regular-season game with the Ravens, in 2017.

Jones began last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 22 and then to the active roster for the final regular-season game at New England, when he made his Jets debut with two offensive plays and one reception for 3 yards. This preseason he was in for 31 offensive plays and one more on special teams (a punt return for no yards) in the first two preseason games.

