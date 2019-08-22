WR Swap: Jets Sign Quincy Adeboyejo, Waive J.J. Jones

The Jets have signed wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo and have waived wideout J.J. Jones.

Adeboyejo (6'3", 195) played his high school ball in Cedar Hill, TX, then played four seasons collegiately for Mississippi, during which he had 106 receptions for 1,454 yards (13.7 yards/catch) and 11 touchdowns.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss by Baltimore after the 2017 NFL Draft. He stayed with the Ravens off and on through this July 25, when he was waived, although he played in only one regular-season game with the Ravens, in 2017.