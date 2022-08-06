WR Braxton 'Bulldog' Berrios Showing Valuable Versatility

Four years ago, when Braxton Berrios entered the league with New England, he spent his first NFL training camp fighting tooth and nail to make the roster. That attitude hasn't changed despite Berrios' established status on the young Jets.

At training camp, Berrios is in constant motion from warm-up stretches to receiver drills to returner work and into team periods. His spot on the Green & White this season is not in question, and yet is he always searching for more ways to help the team.

"I found it extremely valuable to be able to know all the positions and to do all these different things because you know football happens and injuries happen," he said. "Games are tough and in this football sport the more you can do, I think the more valuable you become the better. I want my teammates out there to trust me and have that faith in whatever I am tasked to do."

Berrios entered the league as a sixth-round selection and spent his first season with New England on injured reserve and used the off time to fine-tune his returner and receiver skills.

After the Patriots waived him during final cuts in 2019, the Jets claimed Berrios his career trajectory skyrocketed.