WR Allen Lazard Encouraged to 'Develop Championship Mindset'

Not only does Lazard have Rodgers as a familiar face, but he also has OC Nathaniel Hackett. Lazard played under Hackett, who was the OC for the Packers, in the first full three seasons of his career.

"They've done a great job," Lazard said about the Jets coaching staff helping him adjust. "You know, a few of them have come from this offense or from this scheme before, so they have history and knowledge in it. For me, playing in the same offense really my entire career, having Ccoach Hackett every single year except for last year, and then be able to reunite again with him here, has been a rejuvenating feeling to be able to have him and his energy around."

Lazard has joined a wide receiver room that is packed with talent surrounding him. The Green & White have the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman Jr., and former packer Randall Cobb on the roster this season. For Lazard, it was a fellow undrafted free agent that stood out to him during offseason practices this year.

"I would say Irv [Irvin Charles] has definitely kind of had a few 'wow' moments for me," Lazard said. "Our room is very talented, and we're deep. So, it really kind of happens with opportunities throughout practice and everything, being able to get a ball thrown your way and be able to make a play. So, Irv's done a great job of just being consistent, working hard every single day, and I've seen him improve vastly every single day. That's the biggest thing about right now. It's just that we're focusing on the details, focusing on lining up, where we need to get to, the depth, the timing of the routes. I'm seeing him improve steadily and it's very encouraging."

Going into Year 6 in the NFL, Lazard has already accomplished so much on the field. He led the Packers last seasonwith career highs in targets (100), receptions (60) and yards (788) and had 6 TDs. The biggest thing he wants to improve on in his first season with the Jets is an intangible.