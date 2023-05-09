With Improved Jets, Has Robert Saleh's Messaging Changed?

HC Says T Mekhi Becton Looks Fantastic; Allen Lazard and Corey Davis Provide Size at WR

May 09, 2023 at 02:34 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SS1_9218-saleh-thumb

On Jan. 21, 2021, Robert Saleh was introduced as the' 20thhead coach in Jets franchise history. He inherited a team that finished 2-14 in 2020, Saleh introduced the "All Gas, No Brake" mantra while stressing the importance of daily improvement.

"I cannot tell you enough about how excited I am to work with this entire Jets organization and understanding that when we wake up in the morning, we will all — from top down — step on the pedal and find a way to get somewhat better than we were when we woke up," he said.

Embracing a youth movement with new systems in place, the Jets took baby steps in Year 1 and finished 4-13. In Saleh's second campaign, the Jets nearly doubled their win total in the 2022 season and featured a roster with elite players on both sides of the ball as GM Joe Douglas quickly transformed the roster and Saleh's coaching staff developed a group that flirted with the postseason. After acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Packers two days before to the NFL Draft, the Jets are expected to field one of the AFC's top teams.

But the ever-consistent Saleh has not changed his messaging. More than 25 months into his tenure, Saleh spoke a familiar refrain to reporters during the recent rookie minicamp.

"It's redundant and I get it, I feel like I say it to you guys all the time, wake up and find a way to get better and maximize who you are every single day," he said. "That's it, that's the expectation. If it leads to starting, if it leads to a left tackle position, it doesn't matter. If you go to bed satisfied with the way you approached the day and the way you attacked it, then odds are it's probably going to work out in your favor. If it doesn't, at least you can go to bed with no regrets. So, with everybody in this organization, that's the expectation. It's to go to bed better than when you woke up. If you do, things usually work out."

Don't expect Saleh and the Jets to change with different external expectations. Pundits talk about the pressure to win, but Saleh is man who has always embraced each challenge. Even as the Jets continue to ascend, it's important to remember what Saleh said on Day 1.

"We embrace your passion, we embrace your expectations," he said of messaging to a hungry fan base. "We cannot wait to go on this journey with you. Please understand, we understand that we have a lot of work to do. But make no mistake that our goal is to win championships. And so again, I cannot wait to get through this journey with all of y'all. It's going to be an exciting time, and I promise that you're going to love what y'all see."

Through the Lens | Best Images from the First Week of Optional Field Workouts

See the best photos of the Jets during the first week of phase two during optional offseason team workouts at 1 Jets Drive.

E_SS1_9169
1 / 80
E_SS1_7618
2 / 80
E_SS1_5221
3 / 80
E_SZ2_6542
4 / 80
E_SZ2_6858
5 / 80
E_SS3_8383
6 / 80
E_SZ2_6842
7 / 80
E_SZ2_6786
8 / 80
E_SZ2_6707
9 / 80
E_SS1_9918
10 / 80
E_SS3_8460
11 / 80
E_SS1_9830
12 / 80
E_SS1_9779
13 / 80
E_SS1_9744
14 / 80
E_SS1_9216
15 / 80
E_SZ2_6502
16 / 80
E_SS1_9649_1
17 / 80
E_SS1_9078
18 / 80
E_SS1_9340
19 / 80
E_SS1_9325
20 / 80
E_SS3_8259
21 / 80
E_SS1_5692
22 / 80
E_SS3_8494
23 / 80
E_SS1_7492
24 / 80
E_SS1_6717
25 / 80
E_SS1_6606
26 / 80
E_SS1_6699
27 / 80
E_SS1_9495
28 / 80
E_SZ1_1513
29 / 80
E_SS1_6022
30 / 80
E_SS1_6919
31 / 80
E_SS1_6127
32 / 80
E_SS1_6313
33 / 80
E_SS1_5490
34 / 80
E_SS1_5939
35 / 80
E_SS1_5658_2
36 / 80
E_SS1_5308
37 / 80
E_SS3_8688
38 / 80
E_SZ1_2275
39 / 80
E_SZ1_2347
40 / 80
E_SZ1_2180
41 / 80
E_SZ1_2144
42 / 80
E_SZ1_1050
43 / 80
E_SZ1_1628
44 / 80
E_SZ1_1677
45 / 80
E_SS3_8376
46 / 80
E_SZ1_1381
47 / 80
E_SZ1_1932
48 / 80
E_SZ1_1394
49 / 80
E_SZ1_1429
50 / 80
E_SZ1_1016
51 / 80
E_SZ1_1210
52 / 80
E_SS3_8134
53 / 80
E_SS3_8566
54 / 80
E_SZ1_1124
55 / 80
E_SZ1_0977
56 / 80
E_SZ1_0561
57 / 80
E_SZ1_0749
58 / 80
E_SZ1_0922
59 / 80
E_SZ1_0121
60 / 80
E_SZ1_0439
61 / 80
E_SZ1_0884
62 / 80
E_SZ1_0405
63 / 80
E_SZ1_0868
64 / 80
E_SS3_8797
65 / 80
E_SZ1_0105
66 / 80
E_SS3_8830
67 / 80
E_SS3_8887
68 / 80
E_SS3_8770
69 / 80
E_SS1_7768
70 / 80
E_SS3_8742
71 / 80
E_SS3_8628
72 / 80
E_SS3_8665
73 / 80
E_SS3_8302
74 / 80
E_SS3_8653
75 / 80
E_SS3_8332
76 / 80
E_SS3_8430
77 / 80
E_SS3_8347
78 / 80
E_SS3_8275
79 / 80
E_SZ1_0014
80 / 80
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Best 5
At this point during the Jets' offseason program, you can pencil in RG Alijah Vera-Tucker and LG Laken Tomlinson in as starters.

"We're going to play our best five," HC Robert Saleh said. "You can assume AVT is the best right guard and Laken and our center and both tackles, so it's going to be a cool competition."

At center, the Jets signed Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon in free agency, re-signed Connor McGovern and then used a second-round pick on Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann. At tackle, veteran Duane Brown returns, Billy Turner has started in 75 of his 91 career games, Max Mitchell will look to build on his early rookie success, and a highly motivated Mekhi Becton has transformed his body this offseason.

"He looks good. He looks fantastic," Saleh said of Becton while later adding, "Just find a way to get better every day, but he's attacking this offseason the right way and I'm excited for him."

Good Size at WR
The Jets offense absorbed multiple hits in their Week 7, 16-9 victory over the Broncos. RB Breece Hall (torn ACL) and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) sustained season-ending injuries. WR Corey Davis exited with a knee injury and went on to miss the next three games. Davis's absence forced the Jets to go to a smaller lineup. Allen Lazard (6-5, 227), who had 14 receiving TDs with the Packers in 2020-21, was added to a group this offseason that includes Davis (6-3, 209) and Denzel Mims (6-3, 207).

"The cool thing with what [offensive coordinator] Nathaniel (Hackett) is bringing, and this whole system, is there is a lot of versatility amongst the receivers in terms of being able to play multiple spots," HC Robert Saleh said. "The one thing when Corey got hurt last year, we got small quick. I felt like this year, bringing in Allen and having Corey, we have a lot bigger personnel now. There's a lot of grinding that goes on in the run game, the red zone, all those big-boy catches that happen off the play-action pass. Those things are where Allen and Corey excel. It's not just to limit them to those, we're going to see how they play within this system over OTAs and training camp and their roles will be defined more, but to have him, you can never have enough receivers."

The revamped wide receiver group will be one to spotlight in training camp. Garrett Wilson, the Offensive Rookie of the Year, is a star who will be paired with Aaron Rodgers in Year 2. Speedster Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb, a favorite of Rodgers in Green Bay, give the Jets options in the slot and red zone. The Jets currently have 12 wideouts on the roster.

"To have a guy like Allen and Corey, then you add Garrett and Mecole with all the speed and all the competition that's going to happen at that five-six spot, Randall and all that," Saleh said. "It's a really cool group of receivers and exciting to see how it shakes out."

Related Content

news

OL Billy Turner Says Joining the Jets Was a No-Brainer

10-Year Veteran Has Played With Aaron Rodgers; Impressed by Young Green & White Team

news

Jets Excited About Rookie LB Zaire Barnes

HC Robert Saleh Says Former W. Michigan Defender Will Compete for Third LB Spot

news

4 Things That Stood Out at Jets' Recent Rookie Minicamp

HC Robert Saleh Has Not Only a Draft Pick but a Scout at Pitt; Intriguing QB & WR Get Tryouts

news

Dane Brugler Tabs 3 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Chance to Make Jets Roster

Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson, Florida S Trey Dean Top the List

news

Notebook | Why Was 2023 Jets Rookie Minicamp Different?

Robert Saleh Holds Draft Picks Out of Practice; Seventh-Round Pick Shares Mickey Shuler Story

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Never Been Around a Quarterback Quite Like' Aaron Rodgers

Former Packers QB Has 'Fire' In His Eyes

news

Will McDonald, Joe Tippmann Say Day 1 of Jets Rookie Minicamp Was 'Great'

Robert Saleh 'Excited' to Work with First-Round Pick; Former Wisconsin Center Received Welcome Gifts from Nick Mangold and Jason Fabini

news

Jets O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker: It Feels Good to Be Back Out There

Returns From Injury to Discover a 'Chill Dude,' Aaron Rodgers, at QB

news

TE Zack Kuntz Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

GM Joe Douglas Says Old Dominion Product Had "Freak Factor"

news

LB Zaire Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With Jets

HC Robert Saleh: "He Is Incredibly Smart, Very Instinctive"

news

Jets Sign 5th-Round Draft Choice Israel Abanikanda

Pitt Star & Brooklynite Tied for 1st in FBS in Total and Rush TDs, Placed 2nd in All-Purpose Yards/Game in '22

Advertising