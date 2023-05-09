With Improved Jets, Has Robert Saleh's Messaging Changed?

On Jan. 21, 2021, Robert Saleh was introduced as the' 20thhead coach in Jets franchise history. He inherited a team that finished 2-14 in 2020, Saleh introduced the "All Gas, No Brake" mantra while stressing the importance of daily improvement.

"I cannot tell you enough about how excited I am to work with this entire Jets organization and understanding that when we wake up in the morning, we will all — from top down — step on the pedal and find a way to get somewhat better than we were when we woke up," he said.

Embracing a youth movement with new systems in place, the Jets took baby steps in Year 1 and finished 4-13. In Saleh's second campaign, the Jets nearly doubled their win total in the 2022 season and featured a roster with elite players on both sides of the ball as GM Joe Douglas quickly transformed the roster and Saleh's coaching staff developed a group that flirted with the postseason. After acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Packers two days before to the NFL Draft, the Jets are expected to field one of the AFC's top teams.

But the ever-consistent Saleh has not changed his messaging. More than 25 months into his tenure, Saleh spoke a familiar refrain to reporters during the recent rookie minicamp.

"It's redundant and I get it, I feel like I say it to you guys all the time, wake up and find a way to get better and maximize who you are every single day," he said. "That's it, that's the expectation. If it leads to starting, if it leads to a left tackle position, it doesn't matter. If you go to bed satisfied with the way you approached the day and the way you attacked it, then odds are it's probably going to work out in your favor. If it doesn't, at least you can go to bed with no regrets. So, with everybody in this organization, that's the expectation. It's to go to bed better than when you woke up. If you do, things usually work out."

Don't expect Saleh and the Jets to change with different external expectations. Pundits talk about the pressure to win, but Saleh is man who has always embraced each challenge. Even as the Jets continue to ascend, it's important to remember what Saleh said on Day 1.