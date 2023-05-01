Will McDonald Has a Flair for the Spectacular

When asked about his penchant at Iowa State for forced fumbles, Will McDonald IV, the Jets' first-round selection from Iowa State, shed light on his mindset in life.

"You just don't want to go out there and do you job," he told reporters. "You kind of want to be spectacular at it, so you can make plays. You just don't want to be another body out there. Working on those things throughout all these years definitely paid off."

McDonald, the first Cyclone to be drafted in the opening round since George Amundson in 1973, didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school. Also lettering in basketball and track and field, McDonald earned a scholarship to Iowa State and appeared in 54 games from 2018-22. He tied the Big 12 career record with 34 sacks and tied Iowa State's record with 10 forced fumbles and his 42 TFL rank second. In the 2021 campaign, McDonald tied for the Big 12 lead in sacks with 11.5 and his 14 TFL ranked second in the conference.

"My sophomore year of college definitely shaped me," he said of the '21 season. "I was learning a lot of discipline and poise, just being around the right people, not being around the wrong people. I was just taking in a lot of things. Obviously, my brother passed away that same year, too. I was just taking in a lot of things. Being the first in my family to graduate from college, I was a sophomore, but I did not want to go back home empty-handed like the only one who went to college and didn't do anything with it. I think that year really shaped me especially after my brother passing away. I just wanted to make sure it wasn't for nothing. I just wanted to have him see me do good."

Before to his breakout at Iowa State, McDonald thought his path would ultimately lead him to the Army. He was an outstanding basketball player and was named the 2018 Classic 8 Player of the Year aver averaging 18.3 points and 12.8 rebounds at Waukesha North HS in Wisconsin . He also was the Division I state track and field discus champion (179-9) and finished third in the high jump (6-4). McDonald used his athleticism to win his first practice rep off the edge in high school and then it wasn't long before Cyclones HC Matt Campbell was offering him a scholarship.