Why NFL Network's Judy Battista Thinks the Jets Can Take a Big Jump in 2023

As far as how the Jets have handled free agency so far, Battista believes the team has added solid offensive veteran pieces in WRs Mecole Hardman Jr. and Allen Lazard and OL Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon.

"We've seen it in free agency to put everything you possibly can around Aaron Rodgers to make him feel comfortable and give this the greatest chance of success," Batista said. "This is not a long rebuild. You may have him a year or two years, maybe three, but this is a short-term thing. You're going for it now, and we've seen this work. We saw the Bucs do it with Tom Brady, and we saw the Rams do it with Matthew Stafford. You go all in, then you get a lot of pieces, and you draft accordingly to fill in and you take off. I think that's the hope for what happens here."

Not only has Rodgers expressed his interest in joining the Jets, but the team has been connected with WR Odell Beckham Jr. among others.

"I think it says quite a bit about what you have on the roster now," Batista said of Rodgers' interest. "I think if Aaron Rodgers had looked at the landscape and didn't see much hope of anything at the Jets, he would not be thinking about it. You know, he would have pursued other possibilities and looked around for other teams.