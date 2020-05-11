Monday, May 11, 2020 12:00 PM

Why Jets T George Fant Believes He Can Be Elite  

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

fant-elite-AP_20129055978326
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A former college basketball player, new Jets T George Fant has often been the sixth man throughout his football career but now has a shot to be a regular in the starting five.

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Fant was frequently the next man up behind starting tackles Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi. But with a new opportunity, the fifth-year pro is confident his best football is ahead of him.

"I've gotten better everywhere," said Fant, who signed with the Green & White in March. "I think if you go back and watch some of my film the last two seasons, you'll see a whole lot of growth. I don't think you'll turn the film on and really see me digressing since my rookie year. I've only gotten better and I feel like I'm getting close to the peak of things. I think there's so much more for me to get better, but I'm in that part right now where I think I can be a really elite tackle. I just have to put everything together and pretty much go out there and prove it now."

The 6'5", 320-pounder decided to move cross country to join the Jets because he sees them as a team "on the up and up" and he has a chance to be a starter from Day 1.

"I'm very excited," Fant said. "When I was in Seattle, I was behind one of the best tackles in the league in Duane Brown and I was behind another really good player in Germain Ifedi, a first-round draft pick. It was a tough situation for me, but I'll say this — I learned a lot from the situation. I got to play while I was kind of on the bench as your sixth lineman just for a little bit. I learned a lot and I'm ready to show what I can do now."

Fant started in 24 of the 46 games he appeared in 2016 and 18-19 (he missed 2017 with a knee injury). His career trajectory since playing on the hardwood at Western Kentucky illustrates his work ethic, but on the field, he said, "In pass protection, I'm a pretty good finesse player. In the run game, I try to be as physical and nasty as possible."

Like many players throughout the league, Fant is trying to learn both a new system and new teammates. General manager Joe Douglas has added seven new faces up front since the end of the 2019 regular season and Fant is communicating with the O-linemen every opportunity he has.

"We got little things that we've been doing to get to know each other," he said. "Of course, the group text, Zoom meetings and stuff like that. We're doing a couple things here and there to get ourselves adjusted to each other. I've been trying to get in touch with the guys 1-on-1 and kind of show my personality to those guys, show them what they can expect from me and things like that. I'm just trying to do those small things.

"Some guys can get to know each other better by playing Xbox or PlayStation," Fant added. "Some guys just text or give them a call. I think once you get to know guys in a period of time whether it's virtual meetings and things like that, you'll figure that out. Once you get into a room together and on the field together, it'll grow from there."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Ian Berryman (8) makes a kick as punter Ian Berryman (8) watches as the two alternate during practice at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Jets Waive P Ian Berryman

First-Year Player Originally Signed with Steelers in May of 2019
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase

Advertising