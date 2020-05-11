Why Jets T George Fant Believes He Can Be Elite  

A former college basketball player, new Jets T George Fant has often been the sixth man throughout his football career but now has a shot to be a regular in the starting five.

In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Fant was frequently the next man up behind starting tackles Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi. But with a new opportunity, the fifth-year pro is confident his best football is ahead of him.

"I've gotten better everywhere," said Fant, who signed with the Green & White in March. "I think if you go back and watch some of my film the last two seasons, you'll see a whole lot of growth. I don't think you'll turn the film on and really see me digressing since my rookie year. I've only gotten better and I feel like I'm getting close to the peak of things. I think there's so much more for me to get better, but I'm in that part right now where I think I can be a really elite tackle. I just have to put everything together and pretty much go out there and prove it now."

The 6'5", 320-pounder decided to move cross country to join the Jets because he sees them as a team "on the up and up" and he has a chance to be a starter from Day 1.