Why Did the Senior Bowl Shape Jeff Ulbrich's NFL Career?

As a guy who played in the Senior Bowl and used the game to launch his playing and his coaching career, Ulbrich has seen today's young players embrace the opportunity while also realizing that they are better prepared -- especially when dealing with matters off the field.

"The football stuff is obvious, now they're getting taught how to carry themselves when they eat, when they get their laundry," he said. "Everything is being assessed, analyzed. Their agents do the job prepping these guys. For us, the challenge is trying to filter through what's real and what's not real. As coaches [at the Senior Bowl] it gives us an advantage in developing a relationship and trust -- as much as can get in a week's time. It gives us a window into the world of who they are. For us it's huge."

It is especially key for the Jets as eyes turn toward April's NFL draft, when the Green & White own a pair of picks each in the first and second rounds, nine picks overall.

"It is imperative we hit on all of them, any information we can gather is huge," Ulbrich said. "We come here thinking about the opportunity to assess. But it's just as important to eliminate people. Maybe their personality and character are not right for us. You find guys for sure and you really find guys you want to target, but it's just as important to eliminate certain people, too."

A couple of quick hits from Ulbrich:

• On calling defensive plays in the 2021 season: "It was awesome, even if sometimes the results were not. I felt like I grew, and I'm really proud of the last four-game stretch. I felt like we're starting to see fellas turn the corner, learning the finer details of the system."

• On Carl Lawson: "Most fronts in the NFL are read/react to schemes. There is a level of hesitation, but this front is not built that way, it's tailor made for Lawson. That's how he's built. I don't want to throw too much at him, but he looked unblockable [before sustaining a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the preseason]."

• On C.J. Mosley: "One of the most special football players I've ever been around. So humble, such a good teammate and human being. Last year, my wife broke her ankle. C.J. saw us going out to practice. She was supposed to be off her feet. The next day I get to the office and there's a wheelchair waiting. He brought it from home, unsolicited. That's a small window into his world."