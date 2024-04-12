Which OT or WR Is the Best Fit for the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft?

RL: Being greedy, I would say either Notre Dame T John Alt or Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Being a realist and no doubt a draft cheapskate, I wouldn't want to spend high-draft-pick capital from the coming years to move up and position the Jets to take either player, especially since GM Joe Douglas & Co. have answered the immediate needs at the positions during the free agency period. So I am fairly sure, fingers crossed, that I'd be looking at WR Rome Odunze from Washington as my best-fit WR at No. 10 on April 25. Odunze was a Huskies team captain and first-team All-American with great size, ball skills, production (FBS-best and school-record 1,640 receiving yards last season) and toughness (took a bye week to rest from a broken rib and punctured lung, then returned to action). He sounds ideal to team with Garrett Wilson and tide the Jets over if Mike Williams needs a little more time to rehab his knee. And if Mike Dub is ready to roll? As Robert Saleh has been known to say about other positions around his roster:, "The more the merrier."

CH: I think that there are several offensive tackles that would fit well with the Jets, but I think that if one of the top three wide receivers falls to No. 10 the Jets will pounce. The one player that I could see falling to No. 10 is WR Rome Odunze from Washington and I think he is the perfect fit with the Jets. Odunze plays well through contact, uses his length and frame to win contested catches, and can be a red zone threat. He has the size (6-3, 216), athleticism and speed to make him a threat wherever he plays on the field, but what sets him apart to me is his mindset. Odunze played through a broken rib and punctured lung throughout the entire 2023 season. When he arrived at Washington, he looked up all of Washington's receiving records and was able to break Reggie Williams' single-season record for receiving yards. His locker room presence and leadership were also highly respected by his teammates. He would be a great fit.