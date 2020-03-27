Which Jets Free-Agent Signing Did ESPN Rank an A-? 

"This is a great deal for the Jets, who get back one of the few positive contributors for another campaign on a modest deal," Barnwell said.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets allowed a passer rating of 87.7 to wideouts who lined up in the slot or out of a tight split, which was the third-best mark in the NFL. Poole totaled 59 tackles this past season and recorded a safety, forced fumble and his first-career pick-six on his lone INT. The 27-year-old was only penalized three times in 14 games, two of which were declined. Poole graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 overall CB and No. 7 among corners who played at least 20% of their team's defensive snaps.