When the Franchise First Talked Turkey

Oct 11, 2007 at 06:43 AM
al_p6409.jpg


In celebration of Titans Throwback Day on Sunday vs. the Eagles, this is the fourth of a five-part series on the beginning of the franchise we now know as the New York Jets:

THE TITANS' FIRST THANKSGIVING

Nov. 24, 1960 — When Harry Wismer announced the 1960 schedule, he trumpeted the Thanksgiving Day game as an annual fixture on the American Football League landscape. The victory for the Titans that first Thanksgiving was the first of three straight for the franchise, which in becoming the Jets in 1963 gave up the traditional spot on the calendar. The Jets have only appeared twice since on Turkey Day, losing to the Lions in 1972 and 1985, and in a month and a half will play in their third Thanksgiving game, at Dallas, 45 years after the Titans' tradition ended.

From Dick Young in the New York Daily News:

A piping-hot Turkey Day football feast, stuffed with 76 juicy points, whetted the appetites of 14,344 late diners at the Polo Grounds, as the Titans outgorged the Dallas Texans, 41-35. This was the highest-scoring game of the infant AFL, and so typical of its wide-open play; replete with long passes, longer runs, and virtually devoid of aerial defense.

Most responsible for the satisfying PG finale was Al Dorow, the hairless wower. He fired the ball 301 yards via 21 completions in 33 heaves – mostly to Don Maynard and Art Powell, the most sure-handed duo in the loop. Maynard, the Giant reject, was particularly exciting with ten grabs good for 179 yards.

It seemed, with the fourth period well under way, that the Titans had a breeze. Maynard's incredible pass clutching, with defenders clinging to his thin neck, had moved New York ahead, 34-13. Then the Texans came on with a rush as big as all Alaska. They scored three TDs within a space of seven minutes – and in between their second and third scores, the Titans also put one across. That's the type of game it was.

Texans ....... 0 10 3 22 — 35

Titans ........ 14 14 0 13 — 41

NY—Maynard 30 pass from Dorow (Shockley kick)

NY—Donnahoo 57 fumble return (Shockley kick)

DAL—Spikes 13 FG

DAL—Haynes 67 run (Spikes kick)

NY—Dorow 3 run (Shockley kick)

NY—Powell 1 pass from Dorow (Shockley kick)

DAL—Spikes 11 FG

NY—Mathis 1 run (kick failed)

DAL—Burford 18 pass from Davidson (Spikes kick)

DAL—Haynes 20 run (Johnson pass from Enis)

NY—Bohling 2 run (Shockley kick)

DAL—Boyston 4 pass from Davidson (Spikes kick)

Friday: From Titans to Jets

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Defense Yielded 3 'Explosives' but Played Ravens with 'Lots of Juice & Energy'

After Limiting Lamar Jackson's Running, Ravens' Offense (274 Yards), D.J. Reed Says, 'We Can Do Better'

news

Jets' Rookies Showed Promising Flashes of Things to Come, Against Ravens

Garrett Wilson Had 4 Catches; Jermaine Johnson Shared a Sack; and Sauce Gardner Broke Up Potential TD Pass

news

Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Struggle in 24-9 Opening-Day Loss

Defense Holds Lamar Jackson in Check as Rusher but Gives Up 3 Midgame TD Passes at Rainy MetLife Stadium

news

Joe Flacco, Jets Offense Had Too Many Plays Where They Didn't Help Each Other

Promising Drives vs. Baltimore Were Wiped Out by Mistakes but QB Says, 'We Just Have to Go Out & Believe'

news

Four Join Zach Wilson on Jets' Inactive List for Opener vs. Ravens

T Duane Brown Not on List as He Goes to IR; Mims, Huff, McDermott & Ruckert Deactivated

news

Jets-Ravens Game Preview | 5 Things to Know About the Season Opener vs. Baltimore

Two Former Ravens, QB Joe Flacco & MLB C.J. Mosley, Hold Some of the Keys to Victory at MetLife Stadium

news

5 Players to Watch When the Jets Open the Season at Home vs. Baltimore

Joe Flacco Gets the Start at QB; Carl Lawson Ready to Come Flying Out of the Gate vs. Lamar Jackson & Ravens

news

QB Joe Flacco Hopes He Can Bring Out the Best in the Young Jets

Veteran Passer Facing Former Team, the Ravens, in Sunday's Regular-Season Opener

news

3 Things to Know | Week 1 Jets vs. Ravens

Joe Flacco Starting Against Former Team; Baltimore Dealing with Injuries

news

After a Long Wait, DE Carl Lawson Ready for His Jets Debut

A Special Sunday With His Dad in the Stands at MetLife Stadium

news

Jets Place LT Duane Brown on Injured Reserve

Green & White Elevate T Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

news

Inside the Numbers | Joe Flacco Opening-Day Stats (Wins, Losses ... Years)

Ageless Joe, Set to Become One of 3 Oldest Starting QBs in Jets History vs. Ravens, Has Sparkling Game 1 Numbers

Advertising