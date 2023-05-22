What to Expect from Jets OTAs

The Jets have entered Phase 3 of their offseason program.
Head coach Robert Saleh & Co. will have 10 organized team activities (OTAs), four of which will be open to the media – Tuesday (May 23), May 31, June 6 and June 9.
During Phase 2 of the offseason program, which lasted three weeks, players could conduct drills at a walkthrough pace, but the offense and defense could not line up against the other. Offensive players could line up against their offensive teammates, and the same on defense. It was also the first time the rookies practiced with their new teammates.
In Phase 3 (four weeks), teams can line up 7-on-7, 9-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills during the 10 OTAs that precede mandatory minicamp, which will be held June 13-15. This part of the offseason program is voluntary, but new QB Aaron Rodgers, who had not participated in the Packers offseason workouts in the past, has been present at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with his new teammates.
See Jets veterans, including Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley and Garrett Wilson, and the 2023 rookies at 1 Jets Drive during voluntary workouts.
"As a coach, you want them all here, all the time," Saleh said. "Just felt like for him, he's a very smart individual, very deep and very thoughtful. Personally, and I don't know if it's the right thing to say, I was never worried about whether or not he was going to be here. I always felt like if he did want to be here, he was going to be here because he is so competitive and he does understand that he has to get acclimated to the new building, he'll have to get the receivers acclimated to him and he'll have to get the verbiage in and help get everybody on the same page.
"In my mind, you just see a fire in the guy's eye when you're sitting and talking to him, he's going to do everything. He's coming to win and you can just feel it in his voice, you can see it in his eyes and the way he's going about his business."
There's a palpable excitement surrounding the 2023 Jets. Rodgers is helping install new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense with new pieces who are familiar faces such as Allen Lazard. The defense is integrating its new personnel under the tutelage of the same staff. Mekhi Becton has lost a considerable amount of weight and is ready to return to the field after not playing in a complete game each of the last two seasons, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and the 2022 rookie class is looking to take the next step in their NFL careers.
"Everything is feeling good right now, everything is new and energetic," Saleh said. "There's a saying, I think it was a Jon Gordon saying, 'Where there's a lack of communication, negativity fills the void.' At this stage, I'm just pleasantly surprised at how much communication is happening on the offensive side of the ball with it being so new. A lot of guys work and they get on the same page."