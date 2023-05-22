What to Expect from Jets OTAs

"As a coach, you want them all here, all the time," Saleh said. "Just felt like for him, he's a very smart individual, very deep and very thoughtful. Personally, and I don't know if it's the right thing to say, I was never worried about whether or not he was going to be here. I always felt like if he did want to be here, he was going to be here because he is so competitive and he does understand that he has to get acclimated to the new building, he'll have to get the receivers acclimated to him and he'll have to get the verbiage in and help get everybody on the same page.

"In my mind, you just see a fire in the guy's eye when you're sitting and talking to him, he's going to do everything. He's coming to win and you can just feel it in his voice, you can see it in his eyes and the way he's going about his business."

There's a palpable excitement surrounding the 2023 Jets. Rodgers is helping install new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's offense with new pieces who are familiar faces such as Allen Lazard. The defense is integrating its new personnel under the tutelage of the same staff. Mekhi Becton has lost a considerable amount of weight and is ready to return to the field after not playing in a complete game each of the last two seasons, Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and the 2022 rookie class is looking to take the next step in their NFL careers.