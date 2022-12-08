What the Bills Are Saying Ahead of Facing the Jets on Sunday

Buffalo Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier on Mike White: "He just seems very confident in what he's doing and has a real good command of the offense and what the coaches are expecting, so we'll have our hands full trying to contain him and deal with some of the benefactors they have in their offense."

Frazier on WR Garrett Wilson: "He really stands out. He's a guy they're for sure targeting and getting the ball in his hands and he's making things happen. He's going to be a really good player. He is a good player. His future is very bright and we're going to have our hands full trying to contend with him. But he's a guy they're making a focal point within their offense."

Defensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey on the Challenge of Facing the Jets' Defense: "I think schematically for them, they do what they do and they do it very well. So, we've just got to figure out ways to attack a sound defense that plays fast and create matchups for us, and create ways to move the ball and get in the end zone. So, it's a great challenge for us on offense. They're really good over there. They find ways to create issues for you at all levels of the defense, whether it's the defensive front, the linebackers and then obviously the secondary."

Bills QB Josh Allen on Loss in Week 9: "Obviously last game [vs. the Jets], I didn't feel like I played very well. I made some boneheaded decisions, but learning from those and just trying to make good decisions, and end every drive in a kick, whether it be a punt, field goal, or a PAT."

Allen on Buffalo's Offense: "Establishing that run game is very beneficial, whether it's play action pass or just the thought of running, keeping defenses in check that way. But every game that you play is going to be a different situation and you have to adapt, and I think we're better equipped now to adapt."