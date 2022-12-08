What the Bills Are Saying Ahead of Facing the Jets on Sunday

Buffalo Has a 2-Game Lead Over the Green & White in the AFC East

Dec 08, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS3_5868-wilson-thumb

The Jets defeated the Bills, 20-17, in a Week 9 game at MetLife Stadium. The Week 14 matchup at Highmark Stadium is likely to have an impact on the division and AFC playoff races.

Buffalo Head Coach Sean McDermott on Jets' defense: "They're a very talented defense. Everything goes through their front. They have a lot of talented players up front, and they roll them rather quickly with their rotation. Their back seven, you look at their linebackers, they're experienced players. [C.J.] Mosley does a good job inside in terms of running the defense and the operation. And the corners are talented. They've done a good of building that."

McDermott on CB Sauce Gardner: "He's as advertised. He's a high pick [No. 4 overall] in the draft a year ago and he's off to a great start."

McDermott on Bills' Loss in Week 9; and Jets' Coaches: "This is a team that beat us, and it was pretty convincing in how they beat us. It's a division game and we have to be ready to go.

"They play hard. I think Coach [Robert] Saleh's done a really good job, Coach [Mike] LaFleur as well. They're well-coached on special teams. I just think across the board, they're well-coached, they have a talented football team, they play hard. I think all those things really stand out when you watch the film."

McDermott on Jets' Offense and QB Mike White: "I think he's a good player. He can make throws. He's had success in this league in the small amount of starts he's had. I think the last two games, they're close to or exceeding 900 yards of offense, I mean that's impressive in itself. They have a lot of weapons on the offense. They're deep in the wide receiver group and they just roll them all. Their tight ends are active in the run and pass game and so are their backs and they have a very good screen game, so they're rolling on offense as well."

Practice Gallery | Top Photos from Wednesday Practice of the Second Bills Week

See the top photos from Wednesday's practice leading up to the Bills game.

E_SZ1_4058
1 / 50
E_SA105536
2 / 50
E_SA105965
3 / 50
E_SZ1_4624
4 / 50
E_SZ1_3786
5 / 50
E_SZ1_4703
6 / 50
E_SZ1_4137
7 / 50
E_SZ1_4294
8 / 50
E_SZ1_4185
9 / 50
E_SZ1_3909
10 / 50
E_SZ1_4911
11 / 50
E_SZ1_4500
12 / 50
E_SZ1_4723
13 / 50
E_SZ1_4591
14 / 50
E_SZ1_4578
15 / 50
E_SZ1_4157
16 / 50
E_SZ1_4449
17 / 50
E_SZ1_4008
18 / 50
E_SZ1_4797
19 / 50
E_SZ1_4870
20 / 50
E_SZ1_3940
21 / 50
E_SZ1_4551
22 / 50
E_SZ1_3824
23 / 50
E_SZ1_4526
24 / 50
E_SZ1_4546
25 / 50
E_SZ1_4336
26 / 50
E_SZ1_3876
27 / 50
E_SZ1_3984
28 / 50
E_SZ1_4752
29 / 50
E_SZ1_3917
30 / 50
E_SZ1_3846
31 / 50
E_SA105752
32 / 50
E_SZ1_3725
33 / 50
E_SZ1_3912
34 / 50
E_SA105543
35 / 50
E_SZ1_3895
36 / 50
E_SA105683
37 / 50
E_SZ1_3804
38 / 50
E_SA105789
39 / 50
E_SA105636
40 / 50
E_SZ1_3592
41 / 50
E_SA105939
42 / 50
E_SA105973
43 / 50
E_SZ1_3543
44 / 50
E_SA105449
45 / 50
E_SA105499
46 / 50
E_SA105380
47 / 50
E_SA105522
48 / 50
E_SZ1_3581
49 / 50
E_SZ1_4824
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Buffalo Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier on Mike White: "He just seems very confident in what he's doing and has a real good command of the offense and what the coaches are expecting, so we'll have our hands full trying to contain him and deal with some of the benefactors they have in their offense."

Frazier on WR Garrett Wilson: "He really stands out. He's a guy they're for sure targeting and getting the ball in his hands and he's making things happen. He's going to be a really good player. He is a good player. His future is very bright and we're going to have our hands full trying to contend with him. But he's a guy they're making a focal point within their offense."

Defensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey on the Challenge of Facing the Jets' Defense: "I think schematically for them, they do what they do and they do it very well. So, we've just got to figure out ways to attack a sound defense that plays fast and create matchups for us, and create ways to move the ball and get in the end zone. So, it's a great challenge for us on offense. They're really good over there. They find ways to create issues for you at all levels of the defense, whether it's the defensive front, the linebackers and then obviously the secondary."

Bills QB Josh Allen on Loss in Week 9: "Obviously last game [vs. the Jets], I didn't feel like I played very well. I made some boneheaded decisions, but learning from those and just trying to make good decisions, and end every drive in a kick, whether it be a punt, field goal, or a PAT."

Allen on Buffalo's Offense: "Establishing that run game is very beneficial, whether it's play action pass or just the thought of running, keeping defenses in check that way. But every game that you play is going to be a different situation and you have to adapt, and I think we're better equipped now to adapt."

Bills S Jordan Poyer on Mike White: "He's feeding the ball to a bunch of different guys, he's distributing the ball throughout the entire offense, he's making quick decisions, and it almost seems like the energy of the football team is a lot higher, playing at a higher level than previously."

Related Content

news

5 Players to Focus On as Jets Go to Buffalo to Battle Longtime Division Rivals

Bills Will Have Had 10 Days of Rest & Preparation for Green & White, Who Beat Them 20-17 at MetLife in November

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson Named NFL's Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

Impressive Young Wideout Had Career-High 162 Yards Receiving Vs. Vikings

news

Just When Jets Needed Another Dynamic Running Back — Bam!

Undrafted FA Zonovan Knight Rides for a Couple of 100-Yard Performances in His First Two Pro Games

news

AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 14

Games to Watch for Jets Fans That Pertain to the AFC Playoff Picture

news

Where Are They Now: Skip Lane

Catch Up with the Former Defensive Back from Ole Miss

news

Jets S Jordan Whitehead on Buffalo Game: 'It is Going to Be Hard-Nosed to the Whistle'

Pittsburgh Product Tallied Interception in Week 9 Matchup With Bills

news

3 Things to Know | Week 14 Jets at Bills

Mike White, Offense Can't Get Behind Early, Defense Looking for Takeaways

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 14 at Bills - Wednesday

Micheal Clemons, Corey Davis, George Fant and D.J. Reed DNP Due to Illness

news

Quinnen Williams Talks Leadership and Lessons from C.J. Mosley

Fourth-Year Man Notched Career High Ninth Sack at Vikings Last Sunday

news

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Active Roster, Place OL Max Mitchell on NFI

Green & White Add OL Sam Schlueter to Practice Squad

news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Remain In the Top 10 During Week 14

NFL.com Has the Jets Again Ranked No. 10 in This Week's Power Rankings

Advertising