What's Next for the Jets Offensive Line?

Leading up to the Jets' preseason opener against the Giants, left guard Kelechi Osemele said the offensive line was not where the group needed to be and had a lot of work to do. The first-team offense played one drive Thursday night against the Giants and the offensive line yielded little to no pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold, who finished the night with a perfect passer rating.

"I think we did good setting the tone. We started fast, we finished a lot of blocks, got some guys on the ground, had some good energy," Osemele said of a seven-play, 75-yard scoring march that ended on Jamison Crowder's 3-yard TD reception. "It was fun, it was a good time. But I think moving forward, when things get more difficult in games with stunts and stuff, which we didn't see a lot of, I think we had one or two, just being aware of that. That'll come with communicating more together. That's one area I think we could probably all improve on. But I feel pretty good having that be our first series, it was a really good start."

The eighth-year veteran said the challenging part leading up to the regular season will be keeping the unit fresh and healthy while practicing what they're going to see on gamedays. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum considered Thursday's performance a "very small step," but a good one nonetheless.

"From a communication standpoint, I think we did pretty well," Beachum said. "There are still some little nuances that we have to continue to work on — pass protection, run fits, etc. It's going to take time. But for the first time out, some positive steps.