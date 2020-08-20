What's in a Name: You Might Want to Ask Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi

Fatukasi spent time working out with McLendon in Florida, a guy he called the "big brother to everyone on this team."

"We've been doing workouts, truck pulls and stuff like that, just to push each other," McLendon said. "This is something that's different from the past offseasons. We continue to push each other when we're not together, so I can imagine what it will be like when we are together."

Still, mentor or no mentor, Fatukasi used the offseason to focus on "becoming a better player, athlete, smarter, stronger, faster. The further you go, the more you have to add to yourself and make yourself better."

Coach Adam Gase is bullish on Fatukasi and said he's especially impressed that the native New Yorker (Beach Channel HS, Far Rockaway) has consistently improved and is only getting better. Without saddling Fatukasi with expectations, the coaching staff hopes he can improve on a 2019 stat line that included 33 tackles, with 12 tackles for losses (Phillips led with 18 while McLendon had 15); a sack and 2 passes defended.

"He just showed us who he was and he's just continued to become even a better player week in and week out and even the way that he's operated so far in training camp, the way he came in in shape, ready to go, stronger, quicker," Gase said. " You can see that the strides he's making are phenomenal. Obviously, he's got a great mentor in Steve McLendon. He's one of the guys that I feel like he recognizes, 'Hey that guy's been in the league a long time, I'm going to do what he does,' and that's what he does. To me that's a smart player realizing that guy knows how to do it."

Since gaining a more important role on the defensive line, Fatukasi, who is of Nigerian descent, has earned the nickname "Foley." Perhaps it's because his given name of Folorunso is difficult to pronounce. (Officially and phonetically his name is rendered foe-luh-RUN-sho faa-too-KAH-see).