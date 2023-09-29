What Is the Jets' Recipe to Take Down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

RL: It won't be easy, needless to say. Mahomes, if not the most jaw-dropping QB in the NFL through the first three weeks, is still devastating whether passing the ball behind impeccable protection or running with it, whether by design or necessity. With the WR corps having been rebuilt post-Tyreek Hill, the answer to the Chiefs offense as always is stopping Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce ... if you can. S Jordan Whitehead, one of the Jets tasked with keeping tabs on tights, is off to a hot start with those three opening-night INTs. Yet in the last two games, the Jets' pass defense has yielded three TE touchdowns. And as LB Quincy Williams describes the task at hand: "We know for a fact they're going to try and find Kelce. Don't give up on the play." Especially in the red zone, where both the Chiefs offense (tied for third in the NFL in red zone TD rate) and Jets defense (tied for fifth in opponents' RZ TDs). That's where Kelce has sparkled, with his 32 red zone TDs since 2019 leading the NFL's tight ends. And inside the Jets 20 is where this Sunday night battle may well be won and lost.

CH: I think this goes back to the same mentality when the Jets faced the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. You may not get to the QB with your first move, but it's how you counter and still create pressure. Mahomes is a magician who is extremely mobile and can alter his plays on the fly. The best way to slow him down is the one-two punch of adding pressuring, but also getting turnovers. While the Jets DL Quinnen Williams had a high of 7 QB pressures last game against Mac Jones, the Jets defensive line was not able to bring him down for a sack. The last two games the Jets haven't gotten any interception either after Jordan Whitehead's three-interception game in Week 1. While the Chiefs have a lot of offensive weapons in Isiah Pacheco, Travis Kelce, and Justin Watson the best way to limit their play-making abilities is by forcing Mahomes to get rid of the ball faster than he would like or to throw it haphazardly. I know it's a tall task going up the reigning Super Bowl champion, but if anyone is ready to prove themselves it's the Jets defense.