What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?

Undrafted rookie WR Lawrence Cager has come on strong of late. He had three touchdowns in a two-day span last weekend and continued to build on his performance Tuesday. Cager, 6-5, 200, plucked a ball away from fellow undrafted rookie CB Javelin Guidry near the sideline. Cager got up and flexed at the defense as the offense celebrated loudly.

"Cage is a big target," Darnold said. "He can go up and get the ball. Whenever you have a big dude like that who can go up and get it, it's good to see."

Cager, who went to Miami from 2015-18 before he transferred to Georgia this past season, left practice early with a knee injury. Gase added Cager is very smart and a smooth runner.

"He really tries to be a detailed route runner," Gase said Sunday. "He tries to do the little things right when we're talking about certain routes versus certain techniques. He's just got to keep playing. I think when he gets opportunities like he did today and he makes those plays, it's encouraging for us to see because it's hard to find guys that are that big that run as smooth as he does and are as sharp as he is."

The new receivers might be practicing well, but the Jets are still awaiting Mims' debut. Mims, 6-3, 207, has been working with wide receivers coaches Shawn Jefferson and Hines Ward throughout practice.