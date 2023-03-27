What Did Joe Douglas Say About a Potential Jets-Packers Trade?

If the Jets and the Packers ultimately agree on a Rodgers trade, draft capital is expected to be part of the deal. After last week's trade of WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland, the Jets own three picks in first two rounds (No. 13, No. 42, which was obtained from Cleveland, and No. 43).

"Where I'm from every pick is important," Douglas said. "Obviously, the 13th pick is a high pick in the round, so you really have a great opportunity to bring in a strong player. Picking in the top 15, picking in the top 20, the odds of hitting on those guys usually go up."

While no formal talks are planned for this week between the Jets and the Packers, Douglas complimented Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and said they've exchanged pleasantries in Arizona.

"I've known Brian for 20-plus years and he's a fantastic person, fantastic evaluator," Douglas said. "There has just been some small talk, catching up. Nothing official, nothing planned. But it was good to see him, it was good to catch up with him."

On Sunday, Jets HC Robert Saleh talked to NFL Network's Judy Battista about how far the Jets have come in two years considering Rodgers' intent to join the Green & White. He has been one of many prominent names to be linked to the Jets this offseason.