What Are Your Expectations for Jets QB Zach Wilson's Return to the Starting Lineup?

RL: Rather than expectations, I have great hopes for Wilsonagainst the Texans and for the final five games of the regular season. I hope he has more fun, as he said he wants. I hope he continues to not throw interceptions, cuts back (with the help of his blockers) on strip sacks, produces three-plus touchdown drives (his season high is two vs. KC), reestablishes connections with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin, Breece Hall and all his skill players, leads the offense to 350-plus yards, approaches or exceeds 50% on third-down conversions, and scrambles for a few more 20-yard gains (he had a pair of 20s at Las Vegas). If all these hopes are realized, Z.Wilson and the Jets should have an enjoyable day against the Texans in their penultimate home game of the season.

CH: I look forward to seeing Zach Wilson return to the lineup. When he spoke this week, he seemed to be excited to get back out on the field. Wilson said his approach to Sunday needs to be "aggressively smart" and that means that when he sees something he is going to trust it. He understands that mistakes are going to happen, but when you trust what you see good things will happen. I think a good case of Zach Wilson trusting what he sees and playing aggressively smart was when the Jets played the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4 and only lost by 3 points. Wilson was 28 of 39 with 245 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in that game. He didn't throw any interceptions and had a 105.2 passer rating, the highest of his career. I think a part of what helped Wilson play so loose in that game was that the Chiefs got up by 17-0 within the first quarter, and Wilson was playing with no fear of making a mistake. Wilson added that he is "going to have more fun than I have ever had" this Sunday, and I think that mindset is going to serve him well in his return.