What Are Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Saying About the 2023 Jets Draft Class?

Round 6, Pick 184: Western Michigan LB Zaire Barnes (6-1, 233)

Barnes had a career year as a senior in 2022 and was named first-team All-MAC. He led the Broncos with 93 tackles and 9 pass defenses. He appeared in 49 games (28 starts) and totaled 205 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 10 pass defenses and 1 interception.

RS: "He's got a really good combination of length, speed, size. He's incredibly smart, very instinctive. He played a style of defense that's a little bit different than ours. They asked him to blitz a lot, they play good defense over there. We just felt like with his makeup and his versatility and speed, that he would translate really well into our system."

Round 6, No. 204: LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (6-1, 197)

Bernard-Converse began his collegiate career at Oklahoma State as a safety before transitioning to cornerback before the 2020 season. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the Cowboys in '20 while leading the team with 10 PDs. He transferred to LSU for the 2022 season.

RS: "We know he can play multiple schemes. He's very smart, extremely instinctive. He can play corner, he can play nickel, he can play safety."

Round 7, Pick 220: Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz (6-7, 255)

Kuntz played the last two seasons at Old Dominion, earning first-team All-CUSA honors in 2021 and leading the team with 692 receiving yards. He missed the final seven games this past season because of a knee injury. Kuntz first started his college career at Penn State (2018-2020).