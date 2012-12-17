The Jets' slim playoffs chances were fumbled away tonight with their 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. While the defense played well, the offense continued its anemic ways. Gang Green committed 5 turnovers including 4 Mark Sanchez interceptions to hand the game to the Titans. Despite his poor outing, Mark Sanchez didn't cost the Jets the game. Read tomorrow's post to see who did.
Weiss Preview: No Joy in Nashville
Dec 17, 2012 at 05:03 PM
