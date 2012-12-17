Weiss Preview: No Joy in Nashville

Dec 17, 2012 at 05:03 PM

The Jets' slim playoffs chances were fumbled away tonight with their 14-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.  While the defense played well, the offense continued its anemic ways.  Gang Green committed 5 turnovers including 4 Mark Sanchez interceptions to hand the game to the Titans.  Despite his poor outing, Mark Sanchez didn't cost the Jets the game.  Read tomorrow's post to see who did.

