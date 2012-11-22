Weiss Preview: Indigestion

Nov 22, 2012 at 04:48 PM

There is nothing to be grateful for about the Jets' Thanksgiving Day 49-19 loss to the Patriots. They were absolutely pitiful, including yielding three touchdowns to the Patriots in just 52 seconds, giving up 35 unanswered points in the second quarter, and committing five turnovers! It was so bad that Fireman Ed left at halftime. Despite Gang Green's woes, the Jets did one encouraging thing. Check out my post later today to learn the one thing they got right for the first time all season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Braxton Berrios (Quad) DNP; Michael Carter (Concussion) FP
news

5 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Zach Wilson & Offense, Quinnen Williams & Defense All Seek to Take Positive Vibes into the Offseason
news

Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips

Third-Year Player Has 1 Sack in 2021 Season
news

Where Are They Now: Chuck Mercein

Catch Up with the the 1965 Draft Pick Out of Yale
Advertising