There is nothing to be grateful for about the Jets' Thanksgiving Day 49-19 loss to the Patriots. They were absolutely pitiful, including yielding three touchdowns to the Patriots in just 52 seconds, giving up 35 unanswered points in the second quarter, and committing five turnovers! It was so bad that Fireman Ed left at halftime. Despite Gang Green's woes, the Jets did one encouraging thing. Check out my post later today to learn the one thing they got right for the first time all season.
Weiss Preview: Indigestion
Nov 22, 2012 at 04:48 PM
