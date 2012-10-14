Weiss Preview: Back on Track

Oct 14, 2012 at 12:02 PM

Wow, that was fun! The Jets put away the Colts early today, breaking out (for the first time this season) the "ground and pound." Led by a career game by Shonn Greene (32-for-161, 3 TDs), Gang Green had 252 yards rushing in beating the Colts, 35-9. Kudos to the Jets offensive line, which really got it done today. After six games, the Jets have won three games that they were supposed to win (Bills, Dolphins and Colts) and lost three games to teams that they weren't expected to beat (Steelers, 49ers and Texans). Check in Monday to hear what the Jets need to do beat a team that they aren't expected to beat ... next week's opponent, the New England Patriots.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

