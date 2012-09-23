Weiss Preview: A Win but with Issues

Sep 23, 2012 at 12:13 PM

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win (especially on the road against a divisional opponent).  With the 49ers and Texans up next, we have a lot of work to do.  The Jets managed a come-from-behind win despite numerous miscues, missed opportunities and a weak running attack.  Check out tomorrow's post where I will propose a major personnel change.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

