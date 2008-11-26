Wednesday Player Interviews





Transcripts of interviews with selected Jets players before Wednesday's midday practice (there was no media availability before or after Thanksgiving's practice) :

NT KRIS JENKINS

On Denver's offense…

I think that as far as the zone scheme goes, they run it to a science. I think they have a very good attack. I think that their quarterback [Jay Cutler] also does a great job being able to move around in the pocket. I think he does a great job with being able to make some plays with his feet even in situations where there might be a chink in the armor. I think he does a great job of being able to scramble, make some big plays.

I definitely think that we will have our hands full this week and it's going to be another week where we have to have a big performance.

On what he tells the young Jets players about how tough it is to make it to the Super Bowl…

They can't even worry about it right now. It's not even a luxury that we have and honestly I know that it would be kind of disrespectful to other teams to look past them. We can't assume that we are just that good that we are going to walk through everything. Every game is serious. Everybody that we play is a professional and we have to be mindful of that.

We have to take it a game at a time. I think the past has shown a lot of good teams that let a season go because they started feeling themselves a little bit too much. As veterans, that's all we are trying to tell the young guys. Just make sure you take every game seriously. Every game gets bigger and bigger so you're going to have that much more pressure on yourself to go out and perform at this level, so that is what we have to be mindful of.

On if it's exciting to get back home in front of the home fans…

Yes, I miss the little guy with the fire hat doing his little signs on the video screen. I like that. He gets me excited, actually. I know some guys on the team asked why I get excited. I'm like "I never got to experience something like that." We have some intense fans here and I am glad to be a part of that experience. I definitely enjoy playing in front of the home crowd.

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On LB Eric Barton…

I think Eric has been playing great as well. Against the Patriots he had 17 tackles. I think the front is helping him a lot so he can run a little bit more and get tackles. When you have Kris Jenkins in the front of you taking two or three guys up, you are going to get a lot of tackles and you are going to make more plays.

On Broncos QB Jay Cutler…

He's very tough. We know they throw the ball 60 percent of the time. I think he is more of a threat running. He is a great running quarterback. He can extend plays.

LB ERIC BARTON

On his career-high 17 tackles in the Patriots game…

It was fun, but it shouldn't have been so fun because we had a chance to close the game out and we didn't. We didn't play four quarters like we should. It was a good game, but it could have been better. We could have executed better where I wouldn't have to make so many tackles and we wouldn't have been on the field as long.

On if the talent level of the Jets reminds him of the Raiders' Super Bowl XXXVII team…

I think the talent levels are very comparable. It seems like a while ago because it was, but it also doesn't because the sour taste it left in my mouth and Coach Callahan's mouth to get so close to something and not have been fortunate enough to capitalize on it, so we will see. We have what it takes here if we focus. We can't say we don't have the talent and if we work hard who knows what can happen.

On if Alan Faneca discusses what it's like to be on a Super Bowl winner…

We have talked about it. It's one of those things if you're fortunate to get into that position to win the Super Bowl you have to capitalize because you never know if you are going to go back, when, where or whatever the circumstances may be. I have talked to him about it and just to be on a team with someone that has won a Super Bowl is something not many people can say.

On the Jets bringing in veterans this year who have won Super Bowls…