Wednesday Player Interviews

Sep 17, 2008 at 01:27 PM
Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during media locker room availability before Wednesday's midday practice:

RB LEON WASHINGTON

On if he thinks the San Diego Chargers are struggling…

I don't think they are struggling. They are trying to get things together and trying to jell like every other team in the National Football League. They are trying to get things back on track. It's a good football team we are playing against.

On if it's any more daunting playing the Chargers after their heartbreaking loss…

Not really. It's early in the season. When you watched those guys last year, they struggled starting off in the season but they got back on track and won some games. We're trying to do the same thing. We look forward for the guys to come out and play football. They are a good football team. They made it to the AFC Championship last year. We know what they are capable of doing.

On if the Jets need to step it up on offense considering their low point totals…

Not really. We need to stay on track and keep doing what we are doing. It's a process and we need to keep chipping away and get better each week. If you continue with those things, it will snowball as the year rolls along.

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On if he watched the end of the San Diego-Denver game…

Yes, if you watch it there are a couple plays where they were right there where they could be 2-0. We know they are a good football team. Their offense is exceptional. They have a lot of playmakers. They can get the ball out to a bunch of guys that can make plays for them.

On critics saying the Chargers are in a must-win situation vs. the Jets…

They have expectations. They made the playoffs the past couple of years. This is a team with experience that can do it. I know their fans don't want to see them go 0-3, but it's a game and they're going to come in fighting.

On if he expects a rabid atmosphere in San Diego…

I am guessing it's going to be crazy. I've never played in San Diego. You can tell from watching film and their fans and how they're cheering when they score touchdowns. It's a Monday night game and I know they are going to be ready. They have played on this stage millions of times.

On if the Jets will have to match the Chargers' intensity…

I don't focus on the fans. We are going to come to play. It's a competition here. That is what football brings — intensity and high-flying football. We're ready to go and play.

G ALAN FANECA

On the daunting task of playing the Chargers…

I don't think their record has anything to do with us. They are a good team and they are going to come out and play hard. It's going to be a tough road game for us.

On if the game will be a shootout…

If the situation presents itself, we're going to have to go out there and do that. You go into the game and take it as it unfolds.

On if he sees the game as a showcase for the Jets' offensive line…

I think we need to go out there and we need to grow and get better. I think we still have a way to go. We look at it as a game to go out there and improve and see where we are going.

On if he would like to see the Jets jell more with Brett Favre and the offense…

Yes, we are continuing to do that every day and it gets a little better, a little more cohesive. We'll keep moving forward.

