Wednesday Player Interviews

8/20/08 Training Camp Practice Photos





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players following Wednesday's afternoon training camp practice:

WR WALLACE WRIGHT

On if he takes pride in his role because it often goes overlooked…

I take pride in doing anything. I try to go out there and do whatever Coach asks me to do, whether it be a reserve role at receiver just in case somebody goes down or playing special teams. I don't look at it as it goes overlooked. It's whatever your team needs. Whatever I have to do to win. I just go out there to help the team win. That's it.

On what enables him to be effective on special teams…

There's no secret. I just feel like I go out there and I want it more than my opponents. I go out there with the mentality that I'm not going to get beat and I'll take that over everything else. It's just effort, really. Just wanting to go down there and make a play. That's basically it.

On if playing special teams is fun…

Absolutely. I think it's fun. How many receivers do you know in the NFL that like to hit, be physical and play special teams? I just try to be the best special teams player on the field.

On the importance of Saturday's game vs. the Giants in terms of making the team…

I go out there with the approach that every game is important. I just go out there and play hard. I never take a play off or take a game off. I don't look at it like that. I look at it as another opportunity to get better and another opportunity to make whoever I line up against look bad. That's how I look at it. I just go out there and compete.

On balancing the desire to be a WR and play special teams…

It's a little difficult. Everybody wants to be the starting receiver or the starting running back. I'm in that same area, too, I'm fighting for a receiver's position. Bottom line is if you're not the starter, everybody has their own role. If you're not the starter, you have to play special teams. As of right now, that's my role. Look at Laveranues Coles, Jerricho [Cotchery]. They're the leaders of the group. Everybody else has got to play their role.

On his impressions of Brett Favre…

Phenomenal. Phenomenal athlete, phenomenal arm, great attitude, great energy. We're lucky to have him, glad to have him. We'll get this thing rolling.

On playing vs. the Giants…

It's a rivalry game. I have a couple of friends over there so there's trash-talking going on out there. At the end of the day it's all fun. I'm just looking forward to it. New York versus New York.

On what inspires him…

My mom, my parents. My mom had cancer a while back. She had a bone marrow transplant. She's doing good now. She had a bone marrow transplant like a year and a half ago. The cancer's gone now, but it can come back.

My whole life, I've always been the underdog. I walked on at Carolina, earned the starting kickoff returner [position] my true freshmen year as a walk-on, earned a scholarship. Came here, tried out and made the team. I've done it my whole life so I have my own goals and motives to succeed.

WR BRAD SMITH

On the transition from quarterback to wide receiver…

I think it's just my focus. I worked at minicamp, and not being able to do a whole lot in minicamp, I was able to watch a lot of film, sit down and evaluate how I looked out there and what things I needed to change and adjust. A lot of times as a receiver, you look at other guys and say, "Oh, this is how I should look." But those things might not work for you. Through this whole process, I've been trying to find things that work for me to be successful.

On if he thought this time last year he would be catching passes from Brett Favre…

No [laughs]. This time this year it's still hard to believe. It's a cool deal. He's one of the best ever. The way he's down to earth and the way he communicates with you, you can see why he's successful. I'm just trying to pick up stuff from him while we have him.

On if he evaluates Favre differently since he has experience playing QB…

You know, I don't evaluate him. When I talk to him I can kind of understand what he's thinking. When he looks down the field, you kind of look at him and know, maybe he's thinking this. I think that's definitely a plus.

On what stands out about Favre…

He has so much knowledge. He's seen every look the defense can give him. He may not have all of the calls, and he's only been here a little while, but he knows what's going on and that's invaluable.

On the preparation for the Giants game…

The weird thing about this team is we approach the games and practices the same way, which takes a lot of the guesswork out of it. That's what makes the team better.

On the importance of the Giants game…

They're all important.

CB DWIGHT LOWERY

On how he is adapting and adjusting with the Jets…

I feel like it's going pretty well. Anytime you come into a situation where there is a period of transition, like coming from the other side of the country, it's a big adjustment. I had to go through it but it allows you to focus more. There are no real distractions, friends around trying to pull you in different directions. You can really focus on your work and what you really need to do and I think that has really helped me with the process on and off the field.

On if he has always been studious about the game…

In high school you can't really be studious, but I think it starts with mental imagery. If you can see yourself doing something you are more likely to do it, and I think that is where it started. It just continued to progress as I got into junior college.

It becomes more of a study. The more you study, the more you see yourself doing something because you understand what is going on around you. You understand what the offense is trying to do. It progresses and really what you put into it is what you are going to get out of it.

On how much he thinks understanding the "big picture" helps…

It helps tremendously. It's like driving a car. You want to know what your car can or cannot do. You want to be aware: "OK, my car is this long, I can fit into these spaces." It's kind of similar to knowing everything that is going on on the football field. The more you know, the more you are going to be prepared, the more confident you are and the more you can just go out and play.

On what his teammates think about his philosophy…

I think the way I think is different from how people think out here, which is not a bad thing at all. I am more laid back. I'm from California, it's more of a laid-back place. Here, it's a little more energetic. Everyone thinks that I am a quiet guy and that I don't want to talk. I am not like that at all. I am just used to hanging out, relaxing and enjoying my life. I think that has been a big adjustment for myself.

On if he needs an energy boost to keep up with everyone…

[Laughs] For me, I change when I am out on the field. When I am out on the field I am a completely different person. As far as off the field, if you could stick around all of us you would be like, "Why doesn't that guy talk?" It's just more of my style. On the field it's a totally different thing.

On if he sees himself fitting in on special teams…